Today is Rita Deister’s final day as a Saline County employee.

Deister has served as Saline County Administrator for 18 years. She also has served as the county’s personnel director and assistant administrator. She began working for Saline County in 1991 and has worked there for the last 27 years.

During her tenure, Deister has served under 21 county commissioners and 8 separate boards of county commissioners and has seen significant changes during her time in county government, especially in technology.

“When I first started, there was one fax machine in the building, and we shared it with the city. That’s unbelievable by today’s standard,” she said. “No cell phones of course, no text messages, no email. You would come back to your office and your whole door frame would be full of little sticky notes from people who left messages.”

Deister is 73 years old, and proud of it. She said her age, and desire to spend more time with family, motivated her to retire.

“It seemed it was a good time to pass the torch,” she said. “I always wanted to go before I died in harness. I wanted to go while my health was good.”

Deister has two children, five grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. She said she looks forward to attending more of her grandchildren’s baseball games. She also plans to volunteer at the Salina Senior Center by taking care of their plants.

“I really want to learn how to relax,” she said. “I picked March as the time to retire because I like to garden.”

Challenging times

Deister worked for Saline County as it dealt with a variety of important issues. In May 2012, inspectors found a structural problem with the health department building, which was operated jointly by Salina and Saline County.

“It was declared unsafe, and we had to move people out of the health department in a rapid manner,” she said.

Saline County later took over control of the health department.

The Saline County Commission expanded its number of seats from three to five in January 2015. Deister said the transition has gone well.

“I think having five members makes for much better discussions. You have more varieties of opinions,” she said. “But it does take a little longer to make decisions.”

In January 2018, Saline County also took over senior services, which had previously been run by an independent agency.

Jail overcrowding

Deister will continue to serve on the Jail Advisory Committee as a private citizen. The committee is looking at ways to address overcrowding at the Saline County Jail, an issue the county has been dealing with for several years.

“I think the county is really making progress,” Deister said. “I think we are taking a very serious study about what the needs are, and we are trying to find some alternate programs. There should be some other systems besides just incarceration.”

Saline County is in the process of establishing a pre-trial program to monitor and provide services to inmates released from jail pending trial.

“If it does go to the public for a vote to build a new jail, I feel they will have the information they need to make a wise choice,” Deister said.

City-County Tensions

Last month, Salina and Saline County commissioners agreed to a road annexation and maintenance agreement that ended a four-year lawsuit between the two governments.

Saline County sued Salina to take over roads just outside city limits in part because the two sides had a different understanding of the requirements of a Kansas law.

Deister said she was relieved when the dispute was finally resolved by an agreement she believes is good for Salina, Saline County, and their citizens.

Salina is now seeking the county’s permission to annex the location of a future water treatment plant, which once again raises the specter of city use of county roads. Deister isn’t worried about new tensions arising between the two sides.

“From the meeting the other day, it looks like everyone is going to work together to come to a good solution,” she said. “We have city and county commissioners that are communicating and getting along well. I have always felt that management has good communication skills, with us sharing the same building.”

Good times ahead

Deister is proud that six of the county’s 11 department heads are county staff that have been promoted to management: Sean Robertson, Darren Fishel, Hannah Stambaugh, Rick Lamer, Rosie Walters and Marilyn Leamer.

“Rick and Darren, I don’t think they were looking for management, but they stepped right in there and did the job,” she said. “I’m proud of that.”

Deister said Saline County is currently in a good position and that her successor, Andrew Manley, will do well as County Administrator.

“We’ve been in some dark times, and this would not be one of them,” she said.