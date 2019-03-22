GOODLAND — The Hays High softball team cruised to a season-opening doubleheader sweep on Thursday at Goodland, winning 14-0 and 18-2.

In the opener, Madelyn Waddell hit two home runs and drove in five runs. Waddell, Jaysa Wichers and Cassidy Prough all had three hits. Wichers and Kaitlyn Brown combined for the shutout in the circle.

In the second game, Prough had four hits and while McKinley Wamser and Reagan Smith each had three.

The Indians will be back in action next Thursday with a doubleheader at Abilene.