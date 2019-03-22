High Plains Mental Health Center has been recognized on a national level as an exemplary workplace environment for achieving high levels of staff satisfaction. The certificate of excellence was presented to Executive Director Walt Hill on Feb. 20 at the MHCA national conference in Florida. This is the third time High Plains has received this recognition for best practices regarding staff satisfaction. MHCA is a national association of innovative behavioral healthcare organizations that distributes annual awards to recognize excellence in the customer satisfaction management system.

“It is an honor for us to receive this recognition for a third year,” Hill said. “The important community mental health services we provide in Northwest Kansas would not be possible without our caring and hard-working staff. We appreciate everything they do to provide exemplary client care, and High Plains is committed to taking care of our staff in return.”

High Plains employs approximately 140 staff members throughout its 20-county service area in Northwest Kansas. With a main office building in Hays, High Plains also has full-time Branch Offices in Colby, Goodland, Norton, Osborne and Phillipsburg. Community outreach services are available in almost all of the other 20 counties served. To learn more about High Plains Mental Health Center and to see current job openings, visit www.hpmhc.com or find it on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.