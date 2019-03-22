Global manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, AGCO, has announced its best performing dealers for 2018. Naming Hays- based Lang Diesel, Inc. in the top 10 in overall sales out of all North American dealerships.

The Lang family founded LDI in 1988 and since has led the company to top ten rankings for the last 19 years.

“Winning this award is a direct result of the continuous hard work carried out by our team in the past year to improve our relationships with our customers,” said LDI President Brian Lang. “We have a very talented team who continues to bring passion and innovation to LDI. It is an honor to see their hard work recognized by our industry peers.”

LDI was also recognized by AGCO Corp. for achieving a Five Star rating in its 2018 Dealer Excellence Program, AGCO’s annual dealer evaluation review. Only 33 dealers in all of North America achieved this prestigious status in 2018. Dealers are evaluated on many performance areas with all linking back to providing AGCO customers the best possible service and experience.

“Achieving a Five Star rating is difficult, and a very small number reach this high level of recognition each year,” said Bill Hurley, vice president of aftersales, customer support and distribution development, AGCO North America. “We are proud of the commitment LDI has made to their customers and to AGCO and we congratulate them on this meaningful accomplishment.”

LDI’s continued growth and serving an increasing number of customers across the state has been even more rewarding.

“We opened as a small Hays repair shop in 1988 and started offering AGCO’s Gleaner combines in 1993,” Lang said. “We now offer a full line of AGCO equipment and have expanded to 10 locations across Kansas to better serve our surrounding communities.”

While the family-owned business has grown to a large-scale level, LDI’s focus on quality and commitment is key to its foundation and vision for the future. “Brian had a strong service minded background from the start,” said Brent Lang, LDI general manager. “Those principles that initially shaped the heart of his business are still a strong consideration in every part of our company.”