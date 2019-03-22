The Hays USD 489 school board will consider approval of purchasing new devices for Hays Middle School students and bids for roof repairs at two Hays schools, then review bids for more proposed facility improvements at Monday’s regular meeting.

The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. in the Toepfer Board Room of the Rockwell Administration Center, 323 W. 12th.

The district’s technology committee has recommended the $238,000 purchase of 680 sixth-generation Apple iPads with Logitech Rugged Combo cases to replace the current iPads students use at Hays Middle School.

A study using Chromebooks in some classrooms was completed this year, and a cost analysis compared replacing student and teacher iPads with Dell Chromebooks or Windows devices.

The cost analysis showed the Chromebooks would cost $267,048, while the Windows devices would total $306,712. Either device would require the purchase of additional software for classroom monitoring, PDF annotation for classwork, video creation and staff training.

The district began a four-year cycle of device replacements last year, staring with the high school. Next year, devices for grades three, four and five will be due for replacement.

The board will also consider approving bids for roof work at Roosevelt Elementary and HMS. The middle school roof is the more pressing need, as a leak in an expansion joint over the kitchen has caused the school to be written up by the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

The low bid for the middle school was from Wray Roofing, North Newton, for a base bid of $38,920. The work will be paid from the 2019 fiscal year budget and is expected to be completed by June 30.

The low bid for Roosevelt’s roof was from High Plains Roofing, 1710 E. 10th for a base bid of $218,798. That work will begin after the start of the 2020 fiscal year in July and is expected to be completed by Dec. 31.

In new business, the school board will review bids for secure entrance construction at Hays High School and HMS as well as renovation of the special systems at HHS.

At the high school, the front entryway will be replaced and will include a hallway that will take visitors directly to the main office for check-in. At the middle school, a breezeway will be added as a controlled entryway.

Commercial Builders, 2717 Canal Boulevard, submitted the low bid at $75,990.

The special systems renovation will replace the clock and intercom systems at the high school. At the same time, infrastructure for security cameras and a Voice over Internet Protocol phone system will be installed for future upgrades.

Three bids were received. Nex-Tech, 2418 Vine, was the low base bid at $129,338. RDH Electric and Construction, 800 E. 12th Street bid $150,000 and Heineken Electric Co., Beloit, bid $185,288.

Also on Monday’s agenda:

• The board will review facility needs and what direction to take toward a possible bond proposal.

• Board Attorney Bill Jeter will discuss dissolving the Oak Park Condominium Association and filing tax exemption status for the former Oak Park Medical Complex, which is undergoing renovation to house Early Childhood Connections.

• Johnny Matlock, adviser for Jobs for America’s Graduates-Kansas and his students will update the board on the JAG-K program, which is in its first year at Hays High School.

• An executive session is scheduled to discuss negotiations with the Hays chapter of the National Education Association.