As I stare out our kitchen window at the bird feeder I observe a familiar drama. Perhaps it was an unexpected surge of wind or the terror of our pint-sized mixed-breed dog bursting out of the house, but with an instant flurry of feathers, as many as 20 sparrow, finches, and juncos burst into the air, frightened by the real or perceived threat. Their exit is abrupt, their return more reserved.

It usually begins after the dog has returned to her comfortable pillow and the wind has calmed, but it begins with one brave soul that makes the daring decision to return to “the feeder.”

Soon this solitary hero is joined by others, and finally, the rest of the wary bunch are emboldened by the courage of those who have gone before and they return en masse to the seed buffet. This return began with the bravery, the courage of the one solitary bird that ventured to entertain risk.

This reminds me of Peter on the Sea of Galilee, found in Matthew 14:22-33. The disciples had been sent by Jesus across the sea and had been hammered by waves all night long while Jesus spent the night praying. As dawn approached, Jesus decided to catch up with them by walking across the water as if on dry land. When He caught up to them they were terrified thinking they saw a ghost after all this is physically impossible by our understanding.

But Jesus calmed them down by saying “Take heart -- it’s me guys, don’t be afraid.” Now, this is where one takes the first step. Peter said “If it's really you Lord, tell me to come to you on the water” and Jesus said, “Come.”

Now Peter at this point could have said “Nah I was just kidding, Jesus!” but of course all the other disciples are now watching him, and this isn’t the first time Peter has stuck his foot in his mouth. But Peter follows Jesus, he takes courage, and he steps out of the boat onto the water, and instead of sinking he begins walking on the surface of the water, that is until he looks down and starts seeing how big the waves are.

But Peter stepped out, he took courage, and he is the only disciple to have ever accomplished this.

I remember stepping out of the boat 11 years ago to answer the call to pastoral ministry. I was a technologist and then an engineer for the Department of Energy but I was miserable in my job. I felt like my career really didn’t matter, that it didn’t have a purpose, that I wasn’t making a difference so I began seeking God through prayer for a greater purpose and ask Him what He wanted me to do with my life.

After two years of intense seeking, He called to me to step out of the boat. You know I had never quit a career position without having another job lined up, I didn’t think that was smart, but I quit my job, listed my house and we moved from California to Dallas to prepare for the ministry.

But then the waves hit. Our house sale fell through as the housing market collapsed, then the house was vandalized, we then we went through our savings trying to get a California house repaired and put back on the market all from Dallas. Meanwhile, I could not find a job in Dallas for the life of me.

I had enough faith to step out of the boat, but by that point, I was doing more treading of water than walking. But God sustained us and provided for us, sometimes in really amazing ways like the apartment that suddenly opened up or the church that heard our story and began sending help to get us through.

I confess to you that much of my life has been ruled by fear rather than courage and I sometimes wonder what other things I might have accomplished by now if I had only taken Jesus’ words to heart and had been more courageous.

In seminary, I heard story after story of people who went through far worse than we experienced like the family that had the U-haul with all of their belongings stolen. But they still stepped out.

Maybe God is saying to you, “Be that first courageous person who will make a bold move that will inspire others to do great things.” William Carey, the missionary who went to India against opposition, said: “Expect great things from God; attempt great things for God.” We only get one lap around this life, we have been given only so many breaths.

What is God calling you to do? What is holding you back?

Ron Kyker is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church.