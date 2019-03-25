Look for a cloudy, cool day on Monday in the Topeka area, with highs in the mid-50s expected.

Sunshine and highs in the lower-60s are in the forecast for Tuesday, before highs in the lower-70s on Wednesday.

A chance for showers enters the picture Wednesday night and continues through Saturday.

Here is the seven-day outlook from the National Weather Service:

• Monday: A chance of sprinkles. Cloudy, with a high near 55. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. North wind around 5 mph.

• Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 61. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

• Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

• Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. Breezy.

• Wednesday night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

• Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70.

• Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Friday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 63. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

• Friday night: Rain and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 38. Chance of precipitation is 80 percent.

• Saturday: Rain likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent.

• Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

• Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 53.