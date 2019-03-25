We’ve all heard the saying “There’s no such thing as a free lunch.” Conservatives use it often to bash proposals from liberals for such things as universal health care and free college tuition.

But shouldn’t it also apply to President Donald Trump’s budget proposals?

On one hand, conservatives huff emphatically about Medicare for all, more funding for education and other costly programs.

“There are no free lunches,” they preach again and again.

Then many of those same conservatives cheer plans to spend billions on a border wall, on a new military space force and on tax policies that rocket the national debt upward.

At least most liberals concede that the U.S. would have to raise taxes to pay for their programs.

Today’s Republicans apparently believe in magic beans.

Trump’s budget proposal would increase border security and defense spending substantially, while reining in spending on Medicare and most other non-military agencies and programs. The president does call for funding to pay for his daughter’s family-leave proposal, but agriculture, transportation, the EPA and most other domestic programs would be slashed.

Even with the proposed cuts, Trump’s plan calls for expenses to exceed revenues by about $1 trillion a year.

The last time the United States balanced its budget — revenues covered expenses — was in 2001. Bill Clinton was leaving office and George Bush was moving into the White House. That was the year of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and big economic troubles in the technology sector. In the years that followed, expensive wars in Iraq and Afghanistan added to U.S. spending. Then the biggest recession since the 1930s struck at the end of George Bush’s eight years in office.

Congress and the White House approved a series of measures in 2008 and 2009 that aimed to mitigate the pain for Americans while boosting the economy. That worsened the budget deficits, but most economists argue that such spending helps in the long run, by getting the economy back on track faster.

The federal deficit was $665 billion in 2017, the year President Barack Obama left office.

The next year, under Trump, it grew to $779 billion, a 17 percent increase.

This year, the deficit is expected to be more than $1 trillion, and it’s expected to remain over $1 trillion a year for at least the next four years.

And that’s the projection from the president, whose forecast is rosier than those offered by nonpartisan economists.

Two-plus years in, the Trump administration is still trying to create an economic fairy tale out of a story of fiscal irresponsibility.

In February, the United States’ national debt topped $22 trillion for the first time.

The national debt is basically the cumulative total of the federal government’s annual deficits. It was already nearly $20 trillion when Obama left.

The debt has been growing bigger and faster under Trump.

It’s not unusual for nations to add to national debt during recessions. That’s what the United States did when the big recession hit. But to add substantially to debt during periods of economic growth is a dubious economic strategy.

Self-described conservatives, however, seem fine with huge deficits and huger debt if it means they can tell supporters and donors that they cut taxes for them.

True, that’s not how Republicans tell the story. They prefer these versions: “The tax cuts will pay for themselves”; or “We don’t have a taxing problem, we have a spending problem.”

But it’s really their own free-lunch offer. Their budgets don’t raise enough revenue to cover costs.

Many conservatives argue that the deficits they created mean that the country can’t afford entitlement programs such as Medicare. But it’s hard to see how gutting Medicare and other domestic programs could win congressional approval, given the current political climate.

Truth is, Americans want and expect certain programs and services. It’s just that a lot of Americans — and elected officials — don’t want to pay for the programs they support. Many liberals claim only the rich should pay. Many conservatives think liberals are lazy, and, further, that we just need to “cut waste” to eliminate deficits.

Politicians on both sides eagerly feed those divisive, misleading narratives.

None of which pays the bills.

A native of Garden City, Julie Doll is a former journalist who has worked at newspapers in California, Indiana and New York, as well as across Kansas.