Sometimes words just don’t come pouring out when the horrors of the world come pouring in. These past weeks have been such a time.

What human utterance can possibly express the grief, sorrow and heartbreak wrought by the massacre in New Zealand? Some 50 peaceful worshippers were slaughtered in a mosque by a “white supremacist.” This wanton killing went from one mosque to another. It was later discovered he had a third targeted. His obsession with death was insatiable. Two young Muslims finally took advantage of a lull in the firing to chase the marauder into his car and police soon captured the killer.

The shooter’s motive was a consuming hatred for those he deemed different, inferior, and threatening. The words of the Psalmist express my deep despair much better than my own muttering: “Why art thou so heavy, oh my soul? Why art thou so disquieted within me?” (Psalm 43:5)

We in the United States could surely feel the pain of such an atrocity. Did not those gruesome headlines and photos again stab our hearts with memories of the Tree of Life Synagogue and the Charleston AME Church terror attacks? The painful memories of the school shootings and the innocent children killed are always with us. Each new report only makes my heart again ache.

In other parts of the world, two Boeing 737 MAX passenger airliner mysteriously crashed, killing all on board. After a check of their damaged, but intact, flight recorders, the remaining jets of this kind were grounded. There were suspicious similarities in these crashes.

Questions of their certification have surfaced. Were these airliners aggressively promoted and sold and rushed into use unsafe to fly? Are even our most trusted manufacturers really more interested in profits than in lives? Has the FAA been totally compromised? How burdensome such questions must weigh upon the families of the dead.

Amid all the carnage our president bragged about his “tough supporters,” i.e. the military, the police, and the bikers. He threatened that if things get rough, they might really get tough. The New Zealand fanatic in his dying manifesto extolling white supremacy praised our president as “a symbol of renewed white identity and common purpose.” Hearing such a person describe the leader of our nation as the shining symbol, ideal, and energizer of lethal white supremacy around the globe sickens my heart.

But gun slaughter wasn’t the only heartache this past week. We were shockingly informed of the rich and famous using fraud and financial corruption to ensure their privileged kids were welcomed into America’s prestige schools and universities. Once again, the hallowed halls of higher education were besmirched with scandal and depravity. The honest student from a less affluent home was obviously handicapped or even bypassed. Personal merit, hard work, real intelligence and dedication are at best minor considerations.

It is how much cash a family can wield that really matters. It is the “dollar bill” that is the key to a prestigious diploma. Such scandalous revelations certainly bought despair to my heart!

But as is so often the case in American society, if we don’t like the real information there is always plenty of “infotainment” to fill our hours, dull our minds, and lighten our burdens. Our thoughts might truly be with New Zealand and college cheats, but instead, we focus on March Madness. For the next weeks, we’ll have a tsunami of basketball games to absorb us and soothe us. We can, like Scarlet O’Hara, worry about that tomorrow. For now, let the games begin!

But for some of us, such distractions just don’t work. We seek more permanent and deeper relief from the burden of soul, the disquiet of spirit, and the sickness of heart. In my 85 years through world wars, depressions, riots, murderous slaughters, and political corruption, my Lord Jesus has been my healing for today and my strength to move into tomorrow. I will beseech Him to lovingly receive the dead, heal the wounded, comfort the grieving, guide the leaders into the way of peace, and exorcize the evil hatred that does so much harm. And I’ll hope someday the Lord will bring us all into his Heavenly realm, where “sorrow and crying are no more, neither sighing, but life everlasting!”

Until then, I’ll let my hope dispel my despair, and continue striving to get the guns off the streets. New Zealand has made a grand start in that direction.

Bob Layne is a retired Episcopal priest in McPherson.