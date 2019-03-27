

Weekly Yoga at the Art Center: 7 p.m. March 27, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Join us on Wednesdays for an all levels yoga class held at the Hutchinson Art Center. Come early to take in the current gallery of local art and enjoy mindful conversation with other Yogis! No previous yoga experience is required to attend these classes; you'll just need a yoga mat and an open mind. Cost is free with your Modern Membership, $8 for Art Center members, $10 for drop-ins. For more information on how to become a member of the Hutchinson Art Center, please visit www.hutchinsonartcenter.net. For more information on Little Rabbit Yoga Studio or to purchase your tickets, please visit www.littlerabbityogastudio.com

Multicooker Magic III: Oh My, It's After 5!: 6 to 9 p.m. March 27, Apron Strings Kitchen Store, 1 S Main St, Hutchinson. Cost is $40 per person. Preregistration is required by calling 620-259-7339, online at apronstringsstore.com or visit the store to sign up in person. If you have a multicooker, you can get supper on the table in a jiffy. We’ll show you some timesaving steps while we make chili (using frozen hamburger), meatloaf and baked potatoes (made in the pot at the same time with the pot-in pot-stack method), and chicken and homemade noodles with mashed potatoes. We’ll explore some basic techniques, serve up some delicious recipes, and offer some tips and pointers. You don’t have to own one of these babies to appreciate the class--in fact, it’s a great opportunity to explore and decide if it is for you.

Youth Peer-Peer Mentoring: 6 p.m. March 27, PFLAG Hutchinson, 8 East 13th, Hutchinson. Come out to share your hard-hitting moments of the week and discuss what you've been experiencing.

