According to the Kaiser Family Foundation, in 2018 the health care cost per person in Canada was $4,826. In France $4,902. In Japan $4,717. They pay for their health care with extra taxes. In the U.S. the cost per person was $10,224.

We pay that amount with insurance premiums and deductibles, on top of the taxes we pay for healthcare for the poor.

No hospital in those countries eats the cost of emergency room visits for the people who can't pay, an average of $900 per person per visit — just short of $1 million per year.

No one in those countries lost all of their savings and retirement, forfeited their homes and had to put a jar at the gas station because of cancer treatment. In fact they pay nothing extra at all.

The World Health Organization ranking of healthcare performance by country: No. 1 France, No. 10 Japan, No. 37 the U.S.

So, they get better health care at half the cost because an insurance company doesn't restrict treatment and take half the revenue. The false U.S. insurance company disinformation campaign about the Canadian health care system, ranked No. 30, is a whole other subject.

Tom Ward, Salina