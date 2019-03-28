During the meeting, Keith Mispagel, superintendent of schools, briefed the board on Impact Aid and the findings at the National Association of Federal Impacted Schools and the Military Impacted Schools Association spring conference.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

Lt. Col. Bryce Frederickson, Unified School District 207 Board of Education vice president, submitted his letter of resignation and it was approved by the board during the monthly meeting March 25 at Bradley Elementary School.

Frederickson was sworn-in as vice president of the board on July 23, 2018.

“I have learned a great deal during my time on the school board and enjoy the positive short-term and long-term impacts and decisions that the school board has made,” Frederickson said in his resignation letter. “I have a great appreciation and respect for the educators who selflessly devote their efforts and talents to educating our children and the positive impact they have. USD 207 is an amazing school district, and I am thankful for all of its employees, educators and leaders.”

Frederickson’s resignation will be effective May 20 as he leaves on an unaccompanied permanent change of station to South Korea. His family will remain at Fort Leavenworth.

More information on filling the upcoming board vacancy will be available soon.

NAFIS/MISA update

During the meeting, Keith Mispagel, superintendent of schools, briefed the board on Impact Aid and the findings at the National Association of Federal Impacted Schools and the Military Impacted Schools Association spring conference.

“The focus of our meeting this year was additional monetary support for Impact Aid, a challenge in a time when leadership is looking to make cuts. Education is also part of that discussion,” Mispagel said. “Impact Aid has received increases at least the last three years when most programs have been flat funded or cut, so we’ve been very successful in our pursuits.

“I’m optimistic about that continued support,” he said. “We’re asking for a $50 million increase to Impact Aid.”

Mispagel said the increase in funding would allow for more special education funding, an area of the program that has not been focused on in recent years.

In addition, Mispagel announced that he was elected secretary of the NAFIS Board of Directors during the conference.

“My nomination and selection to the officer position of secretary for NAFIS is one that I’m very excited to serve. I hope to contribute support and understanding to Congress regarding the importance of Impact Aid funding for children of active-duty military attending public schools,” Mispagel said. “My advocacy work and education of our legislators will continue to focus on providing the best education for our students. Those serving in the armed forces are protecting our rights and freedoms in this great country.

“I believe strongly that it is our duty as educators to provide the best education for their kids in our schools, so the parents don’t have to worry or be concerned about current and future academic growth,” he said. “My experience in working with Impact Aid and Congressional leaders in Washington, D.C., over the last 13 years has prepared me to serve in this role and support the program growth.”

Facilities update

Rich Holden, USD 207 chief financial officer, updated board members on facility projects currently under construction.

Progress on the sports field was delayed several times because of winter weather. However, over spring break the turf was placed and as of March 25 “PATTON” was placed in the west end zone and “USD 207” was placed in the east end zone.

All renovations are expected to be completed by April 25 assuming there will be no additional delays due to weather, Holden said.

The new swing sets at Eisenhower and MacArthur Elementary Schools are set to be installed April 8. Both swing sets will be accessible to first- through third-graders at the schools.

Principal’s report

During the meeting Michaela Culkin, Bradley principal, briefed the board on the events happening in the school. Her report included a performance by the Bradley choir; an update on Site Council from Kathryn Luka, council president; and an update on the Four Dots initiative — mathematics, English, social and emotional, and accreditation.

Four sixth-grade students gave a presentation about a service project for their class, which required board approval. The project will benefit the Fort Leavenworth Stray Facility. The project is a part of the Leader in Me program and the Seven Habits of Highly Effective People program.

The board approved the project; details about the service project and what items are needed will be sent out to Bradley families in the upcoming weeks.

“It is a very good idea,” said Myron Griswold, board president. “We’re going to be supportive.”

Kindergarten

During the meeting, the board approved eight half-days for kindergarten students at the beginning of the 2019-2020 schoolyear.

“That half day at the beginning is a critical piece,” said SuAnn Grant, deputy superintendent. “These are children, who some of them, haven’t been to school yet, and it might not be a joyous experience for every new kindergartener coming in once they realize that mom is leaving.”

Grant said this will also allow assessment time of the students’ skills and knowledge. To help, she said they hope to have at least one substitute teacher per week to provide extra support in making sure all assessments are completed.

Patton graduation

The Patton Junior High School graduation for ninth-graders is at 4 p.m. May 16 at the Lewis and Clark Center. The guest speaker is yet to be determined.

For a complete overview of the meeting and the minutes, visit https://www.boarddocs.com/ks/usd207/Board.nsk/Public.

The next USD 207 board meeting is at 4:30 p.m. April 22 at the board office.