Rural Harvey County residents are urged to take precautions before lighting a fire — especially in dry and windy weather.

"This is kind of a dangerous time for us because of that wildland fire potential," said Newton Fire/EMS Division Chief Phil Beebe. "Folks really need to be vigilant and pay attention to the forecast."

The National Weather Service puts out the Grassland Fire Danger Index, which assigns a risk level for wildland fires based on the amount of dead grass, temperature, wind speed and humidity.

"When we have an extreme or catastrophic fire index and we get a fire out in the county, there's a good chance that it's going to be really hard for us to put that fire out," Beebe said.

The Kansas Forest Service estimates uncontrolled and accidental fires burn an average of 110,000 acres across the state each year.

"Folks in the county, they have every right to burn piles of trash," Beebe said. "If they've got grass or crops they want to burn, that's absolutely their right to do it — but there's a right and a wrong way to do it."

According to Harvey County Resolution 2011-5, which applies to residents outside of incorporated cities, anyone intending to light a fire that is not recreational must call 911 no more than an hour before beginning the burn. The 911 operator will record the location, approximate starting time and estimated burn time of the fire, along with noting how many acres will be involved and taking down a contact name and number.

Permission for a burn will be denied if there is a burn ban,the Grassland Fire Danger Index is Very High or Extreme, wind speed exceeds 15 mph, fire apparatus are unavailable, or the location, time or weather are unfavorable.

The fire must be supervised by an adult. Items that would give off heavy smoke — tires, pallets, treated lumber, plastics or rubber — are not allowed to be burned.

Field fires require a fire break of at least 20 feet on all sides, while non-field fires require adequate clearance from combustible materials and must be lit a minimum of 100 feet away from any structure.

Violations of the resolution can result in a misdemeanor charge, $500 fine and/or up to 30 days in jail, along with making restitution for costs and expenses as determined by a judge.

"This is a big deal," Beebe said. "This is dangerous."

Even those who do take precautions can find a fire getting out of hand.

"We get that a lot, where people burn and they do all the right things and it gets out of control and we go out there and help them and that is absolutely not a problem," Beebe said.

Not every wildfire is caused by improper open burning; they can also be caused by lightning, carelessly discarded cigarette butts, welding projects or vehicles with warm engines being parked in tall grass.

"We run spot fires from here to the county line of grass fire where a semi truck, their brakes or whatever are throwing sparks off," Beebe said.

Winds can blow sparks and embers over a mile away, so it is important to take steps to ensure your home is as fireproof as possible in case of a wildfire.

"The flames don't have to reach a house to catch the house on fire," Beebe said. "...It's going to carry that burning material downwind and if lands in your gutter and ignites the leaves that have been in there since last fall, pretty soon your roof is going to be on fire."

When responding to a wildfire, firefighters triage homes to determine how likely it is that they will be able to save it.

"We want to come put the fire out, but our main focus is life safety," Beebe said. "...We're not going to risk the lives of our firefighters when it really could be an explosive situation."

Here are some tips from the Kansas Forest Service for reducing the risk of fire damage to your property:

Keep your trees trimmed so branches are at least six feet off the ground.Keep your woodpile 30 feet from structures and fuel tanks.Keep your grass green and mowed 105 feet from any structure.Keep your chimney clean.Keep your roof clear of leaves, needles and other debris.Keep 100 feet of garden hose attached to a water source.Keep fire tools such as shovels, rakes and ladder available.Thin clusters of trees within 30 feet of structures.Keep driveways accessible for fire trucks; provide enough room for them to turn around.Keep burnable materials away from structures.Avoid outdoor burning.Use stone, brick or other nonflammable siding on your home.Make sure your address is clearly visible from the road.Have an escape route planned and teach your children how to exit the home in case of fire.Have working smoke alarms and fire extinguishers.

For more information about open burning, call your local fire department.