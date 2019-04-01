This week, readers wondered about Sears homes among us and landfill roadways.

Q: Are there any Sears catalog homes in Hutchinson, and if there are, where are they?

Short answer, yes. As for where they are, that answer gets a little more complicated.

The Sears Modern Homes catalog offered all the material and blueprints needed to build a house. Pieces arrived in the mail and fit together like Legos or IKEA furniture, so buyers could build the houses themselves or hire contractors.

According to the Sears archives: from 1908–1940, Sears, Roebuck and Co. sold about 70,000 to 75,000 homes through their mail-order Modern Homes program. Over that time, Sears designed 447 different styles of homes, ranging from elaborate to simple.

The homes originally cost between a few hundred dollars and a few thousand, reports NPR. The Martha Washington model originally sold for $2,688 to $3,727, which is equivalent to $35,713 to $49,518 today, but in 2016 one sold for more than $1 million.

I connected with Jo Higgins, vice-chair of the Hutchinson Landmarks Commission. She’s heard that there are as many as 11 Sears homes in Hutchinson, including 115 East Avenue F, 728 East Avenue A, 730 East Sherman, 700 East Sixth and 715 East Seventh.

Higgins pointed out that it’s difficult to confirm if these houses are Sears houses. This is partly because the designs Sears offered followed common design trends, and buyers could customize their design. A house may look a lot like a Sears house, but it could also be built in the same style popular at the time. Or a house might not look like a Sears house at all — with lots of customization — but have the paperwork.

Individuals could even design their own homes and submit the blueprints to Sears, which would then ship off the appropriate pre-cut and fitted materials.

Sears homes tended to be less expensive because materials could be mass produced. According to Sears archives, pre-cut materials reduced construction time and Sears used new materials and methods, like "balloon style" framing, drywall and asphalt shingles, so fewer skilled contractors were needed.

Visit the Sears Archives online for more information on the history of Sears homes, and to click through photos of homes offered in the catalog. You might spot some familiar homes.

Q: I know Fun Valley is going to start hosting Baseball/Softball Tournaments in April. Does the City/County have any plans on cleaning up the ditches on West 4th? They are full of trash from people going to the landfill. If you go to McPherson or Salina, their facilities are very clean and the streets leading to them are clean. A good host cleans prior to company.

Fourth Avenue from Wilshire Drive to the west is in the county’s jurisdiction, so Reno County Public Works takes care of larger items that may have fallen from vehicles headed to the landfill. Call the department to report issues there.

