Another year of steady growth may precede a year of big steps for the Finney County Economic Development Corp., including finalized projects and a step closer to a county-wide childcare network.

Last year continued a trend of consistent, strong development in the county, especially in the dining and retail sectors, said Lona DuVall, FCEDC president and CEO. Fifteen new businesses, including the transload expansion, Ranch House Senior Living and Klaus Wood Pellets, opened in Garden City from both local and out-of-town owners.

No matter if it's a small business downtown or one of the city's larger employers, though, access to childcare continues to be an issue of concern in and around Finney County.

A budding childcare network

The FCEDC’s long-awaited childcare network, a collaboration between private and public entities to provide and encourage the growth of childcare options in the county, also should take big steps this year, DuVall said.

By the end of the year, the FCEDC should be able to open one to two childcare centers, she said. The corporation is currently identifying locations, including one existing building, and preparing construction plans, she said.

Each center will have space for 59 or fewer children, since state regulations require a costly site director for centers any larger. Though the FCEDC suggested in February the network likely would open six to seven small centers, DuVall said the plan is not set in stone.

“That is certainly not necessary if we see private solutions stepping in, too. Our hope is that as we are building this network, we’ll have additional centers that are able to open up, faith-based centers able to open. We really hope we have additional home childcare options become available … We may get two centers open and be able to support enough additional growth and centers that we don’t have to look at building another facility for some time,” DuVall said.

The FCEDC has met with home day care providers and already can provide business planning and other resources to those looking to break into the industry, DuVall said.

Church of the Nazarene Pastor Tim Fields has met with the FCEDC to learn how the church might staff a larger day care in its children’s building. Ideally, with the network in place, consultations like these would be more commonplace and encouraged, DuVall said.

Staff will continue to meet with private employers, including Russell Child Development Center, and public institutions like Garden City USD 457, Garden City Community College and the Kansas Children’s Service League to raise funds and resources to push the project forward, DuVall said.

The collaboration looks different for different partners.

USD 457 Superintendent Steve Karlin said he and the FCEDC have been discussing general options for the school district’s involvement in the network for over a year, including its ability to train students for early childhood careers through a state pathway. In May, the corporation will present several options for collaboration to the Board of Education in May, he said, and the board’s response will determine more specifics of the partnership. But in the meantime, the district is glad to be a part of a program that could address an issue that impacts employees and offer much needed early childhood learning programs for children not receiving it.

KCSL’s local involvement in the network coincides with the organization’s own federally funded efforts to research how childhood adversity is affecting Kansas economically, said Dona Booe, KCSL president. Over the project’s five years, starting now, KCSL will work with chambers of commerce and economic development organizations throughout the state, including in Garden City, to show business leaders how offering access to childcare, parental leave and other family friendly work practices impact their economic outcomes, she said.

For the Garden City network, KCSL can offer training and consultation information and help get local businesses on board with the project, along with offering more childcare options themselves through all-day Head Start and Early Head Start programming, Booe said.

“This is very much a grassroots cultural change in Kansas. It will look different in every community and in every business. What for me means success is that we start talking about family friendly workplaces from an economic standpoint…” Booe said.

Finney County is a young community with young children, and it’s up to the community to rise to the challenge of childcare to better serve local parents, employees and employers, DuVall said. Having a solid, sustainable model, that sets the stage not only for stronger childcare services but also other needs like night care, is important to those who live and work in the community, she said. And, potentially, to area communities, as well.

“We obviously want to have our solution well in place, and it’s important that it’s replicable,” DuVall said. “If there’s a major employer here who sees it working, and they happen to have branches in another community, we’re happy to share our model and help them to solve this in their own community, as well.”

Projects in the works

Several projects will continue into 2019, including facade and parking renovations at Garden City Plaza and the development of 11 acres of entirely unused land near the intersection of Campus Drive and Kansas Avenue, both designed to rejuvenate an aged area leading into the newer shopping areas on the east side of town.

Both projects should bring in additional business to the area: the Campus and Kansas project will make way for five to six new commercial or retail buildings anchored by a First National Bank, and the Garden City Plaza revamp should help the shopping center fill vacancies, DuVall said.

Several other FCEDC projects should come to fruition this year, DuVall said, including industrial and value added agriculture prospects.

The FCEDC hopes to see that development spread to the older, west end of town, too, including along Taylor Avenue, DuVall said. Prospective entrepreneurs taking advantage of incentives like the Neighborhood Revitalization Program is the first step to making that happen, she said.

Workforce development

For new and existing businesses alike, one of the biggest concerns is finding a suitable workforce, DuVall said. The current answer has been an ongoing partnership with Garden City Community College — one employers have called “unbeatable,” she said — to adequately prepare students to seek out and fill positions in high demand.

There is a need for early childcare providers and nurses and technical positions like maintenance, DuVall said, and the programs are working to address that need.

“We do a really good job of doing customized training programs for employers, and I think the more businesses know about that, the better the opportunities are. Because we can certainly impact their bottom line by getting folks trained up and making them better employees,” she said.

