County Commissioners

March 25, 2019 9:00 a.m.

The Board of County Commissioners met in regular session in the Commission room of the Sumner County Courthouse. Those present were Chairman Jim Newell, Commissioner Steve Warner and Commissioner John Cooney. Also present was County Clerk Debra Norris. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

The Commission reviewed and unanimously approved minutes of March 18 and 19.

Community Corrections Director Brad Macy discussed building maintenance with the Commission.

Information Technology Director Joe Buresh discussed procedures for cyber security and data breaches. The Commission advised Director Buresh to research available avenues for protection.

The Commissioners spoke by speakerphone with Water Commissioner Jeff Lanterman, Division of Water Resource (DWR), Stafford Field Office concerning an area property owner drilling water wells for irrigation purposes. Present was County Counselor Jack Potucek, Planning and Zoning Director Jon Bristor and property owner Tim Issacs. Commissioner Lanterman provided procedures on providing water rights for private use and irrigation wells.

Counselor Potucek provided generalreviews and updates to the Commission.

At 11:28 a.m., upon unanimous vote, the Commission entered into executive session for 15 minutes with Counselor Potucek for an attorney/client privileged matter. Clerk Norris was asked to remain in the meeting. At 11:43 a.m., the Commission reconvened in open secession. No binding action was taken as a result of the executive session.

Road and Bridge Director Melvin Matlock, by speakerphone, provided departmental issues and concerns of connecting road running into the City of Caldwell.

The Commission reviewed and unanimously approved current year abatement orders in the amount of $614.38.

The Commission reviewed and approved payables in the amount of $1,024.48

There being no further business, the Board of County Commissioners adjourned at 11:51a.m.

County Commissioners

March 26, 2019 9:00 a.m.

The Board of County Commissioners met in regular session in the Commission room of the Sumner County Courthouse. Those present were Chairman Jim Newelland Commissioner John Cooney. Commissioner Steve Warner was absent. Also present was County Clerk Debra Norris. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance.

Falls Township Trustee Leonard Rinehard discuss township issues with the Commission. The Commission advised as an elected official, the County has no jurisdiction.

Sheriff Darren Chambers discussed enforcement of stray animals and puppy mills in the County. Other departmental issues were also discussed.

County Counselor Jack Potucek provided generalreviews and updates to the Commission.

Historical Society members Sherry Kline and Jane Moore with Randy Albin, also present, provided information on the programs offered including genealogy. Mr. Albin would like to do a demonstration on metal detection on the south lawn of the Courthouse scheduled for April 15. Mr. Albin provided anything that is found will be turned over to the Commission to determine what to do with it. After discussion, the Commission authorized Mr. Albin to perform his demonstration.

County Treasurer Dannetta Cook provided information on the amount of funds received from sales tax in the amount of $113,374.57.

The Commission reviewed and unanimously approved month-end payables in the amount of $216,385.60.

There being no further business, the Board of County Commissioners adjourned at 11:15 a.m.