Munson Army Health Center’s Monthly Training Day is April 10. There will be limited services starting at noon through the rest of the day. The pharmacy will be closed 12:30-1:30 p.m.

The Army Well Center’s “Meals in Minutes” class is at 1 p.m. April 9 at 250 Gibbons Ave. For more information, call (913) 758-3403.

School and Sports Physical Appointments can now be booked for after May 1. All physicals are by appointment only. Students should wear loose clothing to the physical. Parents need to bring completed forms (located on the Munson Army Heath Center website) and the child’s immunization record to the appointment. To make an appointment, call 684-6250.

Munson Army Health Center’s New Pharmacy hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Munson Army Health Center will host Tobacco and Vaping Cessation classes from noon to 1 p.m. every Thursday. Check in at the Rehabilitation Center on the first floor near the pharmacy. For more information, call 684-6528/6535.

The Medical Records/ Release of Information office’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. For after-hours emergency requests, call 684-6278/6810.

The Java Cafe is open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m Monday through Friday. For more information, call 684-6011.

Flu vaccines are still available for all ages. The Immunizations and Allergy Clinic is on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center and is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Smith Dental Clinic is closed from 11:40 a.m. to 12:25 p.m. daily for lunch.

Munson Army Health Center will only be accepting money orders for services at the Uniform Business Office in room 173 of Gentry Clinic. Money orders can be purchased at Western Union in the Post Exchange or the post office. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, call 684-6048.

The Fit for Performance weight loss classes taught by a registered dietitian are 3-4 p.m. Tuesdays on the first floor of Munson Army Health Center. Soldiers, beneficiaries and Army civilians are eligible to attend. Call 684-6250 to sign up.

Sign up for Tricare online at www.tricareonline.com to make or cancel appointments, check labs and refill prescriptions.

To view referrals and authorizations, register on the health net federal services website as a beneficiary at www.tricare-west.com.

The Defense and Veterans Brain Injury Center is seeking service members who served in the military after October 2001 to participate in a research study requested by Congress. Input may help improve health care services offered to service members and veterans. If interested, call (855) 993-8242 or e-mail natural.history2@dvbic.org.