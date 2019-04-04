Today's installment of Throwback Thursday takes us to the northeast corner of East First Avenue and North Ford Street. This week, we lost one of Hutch's oldest commercial buildings, the Sugar Mill at 600 E. First. It was built in 1881 as The Kansas Sugar Refining Mill by a group of business investors. In 1888, it became a soap factory, in 1900 it was Nelson Plumbing, then C.K. Supply in 1965, and Wilbeck Storage in 1984.

It has been a storage facility since. But time has taken its toll on the structure and a wall collapsed. The historic building was torn down Monday, April 1, 2019, and it's last photo ever, at 600 E. First, with the property owned by T&T Leasing.