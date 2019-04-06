Today's Birthday (04/06/19). Study and explore the wider world this year. Discipline with your work leads to professional gain. Get a lucrative surprise. Have fun with your family this summer, before your career changes tack. Interesting professional opportunities arise next winter, inspiring home improvements. You're learning valuable tricks.

To get the advantage, check the day's rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) -- Today is a 9 -- You're in the money for the next few days. Take advantage of breaking news. Turn a surprising circumstance to your favor. Advance a personal cause.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) -- Today is a 9 -- You're especially confident and powerful today and tomorrow. Consider your dreams, visions and desires. Make plans for what you want to create. Schedule actions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) -- Today is a 7 -- Look at the world from a higher perspective. Make plans to realize a dream or vision for the common good. How can you contribute?

Cancer (June 21-July 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Teamwork gets the job done. Collaborate over the next two days with people who share your goals and commitments. Make a brilliant revelation.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on professional priorities for a few days. Schedule business trips, conferences and meetups. Make long-distance connections. An unusual yet fascinating option appears.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Today is a 7 -- Study your options. Travel entices through tomorrow. Explore a fascinating subject in person or through the eyes of another. What you're learning could get profitable.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) -- Today is an 8 -- Discover a rounding error in your favor. Plug a leak in your budget. Find an unexpected opportunity that leads to shared profits. Collaborate together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Let someone else direct the show for a few days. Collaborate with a partner to get farther. Support each other's health and wellness.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) -- Today is an 8 -- Focus on your work and physical activities today and tomorrow. Prioritize health and fitness. Nourish your body, mind and spirit. Build strength to contribute.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Today is an 8 -- Your luck is on the rise. Relax and enjoy time with family, friends and someone special. Share your dreams and passions with people you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) -- Today is a 7 -- Domestic comforts draw you in. Conserve resources and cook at home. Discover an unexpected treasure. Find creative ways to reuse something from the past.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) -- Today is an 8 -- Write down your brilliant ideas. Your research produces valuable results. Keep digging. Follow the money trail. Profit through creative communications. Share your discoveries.