It could have been just another loss for the Newton High School softball team.

The Railers were down nine runs going into the bottom of the fifth to the Andover Trojans.

Andover had left the run-rule runs on base in the top of the fifth and that was the break Newton needed.

Newton scored 10 unanswered runs to claim a 16-15 win over Andover in eight inning.

McKennah Cusick opened the top of the eighth with a single and went two bases on an Emily Peaney sacrifice bunt. Mallory Seirer then drilled a ground ball deep in the infield to the shortstop, who threw home. Cusick slid under the tag and the Railers snapped a 35-game losing streak.

It was Newton’s first win since April 20, 2017, an 11-10 win over Abilene, a game that snapped a 34-game losing streak.

Andover won the first game 8-2 for the split.

“They had us on the ropes,” Newton coach Danny Park said. “Coach (Liz) Gunn and I said we have talent this year. We’ve had the most talent that we’ve had in this rebuilding project. When our backs were against the wall and this game was about to be over, these girls battled back and showed a lot of fight. We’re a young group. We have a couple seniors, but we have a lot of freshmen and sophomores. That’s a lot of promise.”

Newton freshman Gracie Rains finished the game three for four hitting with two home runs and six RBIs. She also had a double.

“They were pretty tough,” Rains said. “My confidence was low, but after I had my first one, it was just up. It’s fun to finally break the streak. … We kind of lost our hopes, but then we started hitting and that spark came back and it kept going.”

Rains is one of a number of freshmen who have cracked the Railer lineup this season, making the transition to high school softball.

“It was slow at first, but I think the pace is coming back,” she said.

Andover scored three runs in the first inning of the second game. Kate Ralston drove in two runs on a single. Toria Thaw drove in a run in the bottom of the first for Newton.

Three errors on a single play led to a Newton run in the bottom of the second. A pair of Newton errors in the third inning led to three Andover runs.

With bases loaded and no outs in the bottom of the third, Rains hit a grand slam home run to left field.

Andover regained the lead on a two-run shot to center by Tess Eubank, adding two more hits on a pair of Railer errors.

Andover added five runs in the fifth inning, leaving the run-rule runs on base. Rains hit a two-run shot in the bottom of the fifth to spark a seven-run Newton inning. Blazee Stahl drove in two runs in the inning.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth and a runner on base, Thaw appeared to hit a home run, but she was called out for missing third base. One run scored on the play.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh, Olivia Sandoval walked and Rains followed with a double. Avery Treffer grounded out to drive in a run and tie the game. A line out to the pitcher forced extra innings.

McKenna Cusick posted the win in relief of Olivia Sandoval, both fresmen. Cusick threw 3.2 shutout innings, allowing two hits, a walk and six strikeouts. Sandoval allowed 10 earned runs on 12 hits with four walks and two strikeouts.

Eubank took the loss pitching, striking out four in 5.1 innings. Starter Kylie Forney struck out two.

Thaw had three hits and three RBIs for Newton. Cusick and Treffer each finished with two hits.

Fourney had three hits and four RBIs for Andover. Kate Ralston had three hits and two RBIs. Eubank had two hits and three RBIs.

In the first game, Andover led 4-0 after three innings. Forney hit a two-run home run in the first inning and another in the sixth inning. The Trojans added two more runs in the top of the seventh.

Toria Thaw and Stahl each singled to start the bottom of the seventh, breaking up the no-hitter. Both scored on an Treffer single.

Eubank and Mandalyn Aikens each had two hits for Andover. Eubank pitched the win for Andover, striking out 14.

Megan Watkins took the loss for Newton, striking out one. McKenna Cusick finished the game, striking out one.

Andover is 3-1. Newton is 1-3 and hosts Salina South at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Kelsch Field. South is 3-1.

“We still have some growth to do, but we needed a win to get some confidence,” Park said. “The girls that struggled hitting got a couple hits here and there and now will gain some confidence. You can see the pieces coming together. … We play the toughest teams in those first six (doubleheaders), not that those last four will be easy. You saw a lot of freshmen getting hits. We have South on Tuesday and Derby on Friday. Everybody is good. You don’t get a night off in the Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail.”

First game

Andover;202;002;2;—8;8;2

Newton;000;000;2;—2;3;6

Eubank (W) and Pryor; Watkins (L), Mc.Cusick 6 and Rains. HR — A: Forney 2.

Second game

Andover;303;450;00;—15;14;6

Newton;114;071;11;—16;13;5

Forney, Eubank 3 and Pryor; Sandoval, Mc.Cusick 5 and Rains. A: Eubank. N: Rains 2.