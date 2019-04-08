Doris Gertrude Lusk, 80, passed away Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at Hilltop Manor in Cunningham. She was born April 24, 1938 in Pratt to John Henry and Ethel Gertrude (Hembree) Pinkston. She married Josef “Joe” Norris Lusk on July 29, 1995 in Pratt. He survives.

Doris attended Pratt Free Methodist Church. She enjoyed embroidery and made several Christmas, Birthday and Wedding gifts.

She is survived by her husband, Joe; daughter, Ethel Warren of Pratt; son, Terry (Florie) Gould of Lufkin, Texas; stepson, Jeffrey Lusk; sisters, Ida Smalley of Pratt, Louise (Leo) Holmes of Pratt and Phyllis (Don) Smith of Liberal; and granddaughter, Ashley Warren.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John Henry, Jr.; and sisters, Judith Kay Pinkston and Eva Lou Pinkston.

Visitation will be Monday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 9, 2019 at Larrison Mortuary. Burial will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery, Pratt.

Memorials may be made to Pass It Forward in care of Larrison Mortuary. Condolences may be left at www.larrisonmortuary.com.