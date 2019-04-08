Additional police officers were stationed Monday at Topeka High School, a day after an online social media post appeared to make a threat of violence at the school, authorities said.

A juvenile male was taken into police custody after concerns were raised about the post on Sunday night. An investigation determined there didn't appear to be an immediate threat against the school.

However, extra officers were being assigned to the school on Monday, said Misty Kruger, spokeswoman for Topeka Unified School District 501.

"We will still go ahead and have additional officers at the school today," Kruger said, "just out of an abundance of caution."

Information about the post began coming in to the Topeka Police Department on Sunday night, authorities said.

The post "appeared to be a veiled threat of violence targeted at Topeka High School," Topeka police Lt. Aaron Jones said Monday morning.

Officers were able to locate the source of the post and a juvenile male was taken into custody and interviewed, Jones said.

The investigation revealed "there is no current threat of violence to the school as a result of this post," Jones said.

The police department, Jones said, was "very grateful for all the notifications and calls we received from parents, students, staff, media and all other concerned citizens" regarding the post.