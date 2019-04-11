Sheriff Office News

Arrests

• 9:30 a.m. Monday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Matthew R. White, 20, Kansas City, Kansas, on a Franklin County warrant for failure to appear.

• 12:19 a.m. Tuesday, 305 S. Main St. Ottawa, Shane Decock, 30, Ottawa, on three Franklin County failure to appear warrants and one Franklin County probable cause warrant for theft.

Accidents

• Noon Monday, 1500 block of Eisenhower Road, Justin Scheckel, 21, Richmond, reported that on April 4 while he was southbound on Eisenhower Road, he failed to properly stop at a posted stop sign, lost control of his vehicle and drove into the ditch.

• 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, 3700 block of Old US-59, Ottawa, Amy Flory, 44, Pomona, was northbound in a 2012 Dodge Durango when she struck a deer.

• 9:52 a.m. Tuesday, 4000 block of I-35, Ottawa. Kevin Reed, 54, Lees Summit, Missouri, reported he was southbound when a coyote entered the roadway and struck his 2018 Dodge Caravan.

Ottawa Police Department News

Arrest

• 10:20 a.m. Monday, 700 W. Second St., Ottawa, Jacob Johnson, 32, Paola, on a City of Ottawa warrant.

Incident

• 10:49 a.m. Monday, 300 block of S. Mulberry St., Ottawa, a 58-year-old Ottawa subject was found deceased inside a residence. Case is under investigation.

Accident

• 3:43 p.m. Monday, 400 block of N. Main St., Ottawa, Stephen Lehman, 56, Ottawa, driving a a 2001 Ford F-450 struck a 2012 GMC Acadia driven by Brett Lyman, 38, Wellsville. Lehman was cited for inattentive driving.

Thefts

• 1:25 p.m. Monday, 400 block of S. Locust St., Ottawa, Scott Sheffield, 59, Ottawa, reported unknown suspects stole his identity.

• 4:06 p.m. Tuesday, 200 block of S. Cedar St., Ottawa, a 34-year-old Williamsburg female reported lost property.

• No time Tuesday, 500 block of N. Sycamore St., Ottawa, a 58-year-old Ottawa female reported that unknown suspects entered her residence stole items and caused damage.

• 4:37 p.m. Tuesday, 2200 block of S. Princeton St., Ottawa, a 55-year-old female reported suspects stole items from the business.

Incidents

• 6:53 p.m. Monday, 1100 block of W. 15th St., Ottawa, a 63-year-old Ottawa female reported domestic battery and theft by a known 28-year-old Ottawa female.

• 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, 800 block of S. Cherry St., Ottawa, a 30-year-old Osawatomie female reported unknown suspects caused damage to her property.

• 11:45 p.m. Tuesday, 1100 W. 17th St., Ottawa, a 17-year-old reported being battered by a known subject.

Accident

• 5:53 p.m. Tuesday, I-35 exit ramp 187, Jason Ryburn, 47, Olathe, was driving a 2017 Volvo and struck a 2011 Buick driven by Jason Miller, 44.

Wellsville Police Department News

• Monday: 200 block of W. Fifth St., general information; 300 block of Hunt Avenue, general information; 400 block of Pendleton Avenue, motorist assist; 700 block of Main St., public assist; 300 block of Hunt Avenue, medical call; 200 block of E. 10th St., animal complaint; 200 block of W. Second St., noise complaint.

• Tuesday: 200 block of W. Second St., public assist; 200 block of E. 10th St., special assignment.