Local elected officials this coming week will learn more about Kansas Expocentre renovation plans and consider approving a document outlining more than $791 million worth of proposed capital improvements by Topeka's city government.

The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 5 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

Commissioners are scheduled to hear a presentation about budgeting and plans regarding a $48 million project to renovate the Kansas Expocentre, which remains in its early stages.

Topeka's mayor and council plan to consider approving city manager Brent Trout's proposed 2020-2022 Capital Improvement Budget and 2020-2029 Capital Improvement Plan. The mayor and council postponed action on the CIB and CIP at each of their past two meetings.

The mayor and council each year approve a CIB listing capital improvements the city may carry out in the next three years and a CIP listing priorities for improvements to be carried out in each of the next 10 years. The proposed 10-year CIP would total about $791.28 million.

Expenditures in the proposed CIB and CIP would exceed the $9 million annual cap Topeka's city government has maintained since 2009 on the borrowing of money through issuing general obligation bonds to finance capital projects. The CIB being considered would earmark more than $33.88 million for general obligation bond projects from 2020 through 2022.

Topeka's mayor and council will also consider earmarking more than $3.19 million in additional funding to carry out the first phase of a project to renovate the building at 215 S.E. 7th and 214 S.E. 8th, which houses City Hall, Topeka Municipal Court and the Topeka Performing Arts Center. The mayor and council postponed action on that proposal at each of its past two meetings.

The mayor and council voted in 2017 to raise the city’s total expenditure for that project to about $8.2 million. City staff members suggested late last year that the city increase funding for the project by $8.9 million, to total nearly $17.1 million. City manager Brent Trout has since reduced the amount in proposed increased funding to the figure of $3,194,934 being considered Tuesday.

The mayor and council also plan to:

• Consider establishing a community improvement district, which would levy a 1 percent sales tax — in addition to the sales taxes they already pay — upon customers at retail properties at the southeast corner of S.W. 17th and Wanamaker Road owned by Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Equity Investment Group Wanamaker, LLC. The revenues would be used over 22 years to reimburse investment in a proposed $31.4 million project to redevelop that property.

• Consider establishing a CID that would levy a 1 percent sales tax — in addition to the sales taxes they already pay — upon customers of the planned Sherwood Crossing development at the northwest corner of S.W. 29th and Wanamaker Road, which is the site of the former Villa West Shopping Center. The revenues would be used over 22 years to reimburse private funding to finance a proposed $18 million project to redevelop that property.

• Consider a proposal that would set their priorities for their upcoming process of crafting the city's 2020 budget.

• Discuss but take no action regarding employee residency requirements in the city's personnel code.