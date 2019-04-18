For the second year, Richmond United Methodist Church will offer a re-enactment of The Last Supper at its Maundy Thursday service tonight at 7 p.m. All are welcome to attend.

Men who will take the parts of Jesus and his disciples include Bill Wood, Sam Wood, Nick Bryant, Shane Teter, Kelby Wadkins, Ron Dunbar, Aaron Dunbar, Calvin Pearson, Lennie Williams and others.

Pastor Lenise Eddings arranged scriptures and selected readings in the appropriate order so the men can portray the sequence of that meaningful time.

Music by the church choir will be “In Remembrance of Me” and “Ballad of the Trees and the Master,” in addition to congregational hymns. Cathy Parsons is organist and choir director.

“I didn’t know last year’s performance would receive such a positive response,” Pastor Eddings said referring to last year’s program. “It was so quiet when the service ended, you could have heard a pin drop on the carpet.”

Communion and Hand Washing will be offered as part of the service for those who wish to take part in either or both.

The Richmond United Methodist Church is on the main street (Central Avenue). It, along with Princeton United Methodist Church, are a two-point charge. The Good Friday service will be at the Princeton church at 7 p.m., preceded by an Easter Egg Hunt for young children at 6 p.m. in the church yard.