

Third Thursday: Celebrating Families: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 18, Downtown Hutchinson. This month’s Third Thursday celebration is all about families, as several family-friendly and youth activities will be taking place throughout Downtown Hutchinson. The featured activity areas are in George Pyle Park and Avenue A Parks and include: Touch a Truck with Hutchinson Police Department, Hutchinson Fire Department, City of Hutchinson, National Guard, and APAC; High Adventure Carnival Games with Girl Scout Troop 50033; Week of the Young Child activities and family activities and performances from several groups. Live music, informational booths, and vendors will also be set up along Main Street between Avenue B and 4th Avenue. For a complete listing of participants, visit thirdthursdayhutch.com or the Third Thursday Facebook page.

Easter celebration: 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. April 18, Friendly Bingo Palace, 100 W. First, Hutchinson. Friendly Bingo Palace will be participating in this month's Third Thursday. Kids of all ages can color a hard-boiled egg while supplies last. Participants can choose a plastic egg or an Easter basket with a prize or candy. Special prizes include bicycles, toys, and BINGO bucks that can be used at the Bingo facility. The Easter Bunny will be present for photos.

Communicate, Connect, Inspire Women's Conference: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 18, Cosmosphere, 1100 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. Cost: $49. For information: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/communicate-connect-inspire-womens-conference-tickets-58860284696. The third annual Women's Leadership Conference is "Connect. Inspire. Communicate." and features a huge lineup of local and area leaders. They will discuss how they have maneuvered through their different careers to get to where they are at today. This conference is meant to foster relationships, introduce you to some new people and get inspired by the speakers and panelists. Every attendee will walk away with Rachel Hollis' new book "Girl, Stop Apologizing." It will be a fun-filled and packed day that will leave you feeling ready to take on your world, no matter what that world looks like.

Coffee @ the Cosmo: 9-10 a.m. April 18, Cosmosphere, 1100 North Plum Street, Hutchinson. For information: 620-662-2305, carlas@cosmo.org. Offered every Third Thursday, this enriching continuing education program for life-long learners features entertaining, insightful presentations by Cosmosphere staff and visiting professionals who are experts in a variety of topics related to science and space. Free to the public, coffee and pastries are provided. Watch cosmo.org for topics.

