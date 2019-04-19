BASEBALL

SOUTHEAST, BELOIT SPLIT: At Gypsum, Southeast of Saline scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh to rally for an 8-7 victory over Beloit in the second game of a doubleheader Thursday.

Beloit won a pitchers’ duel in the opener, getting the only run in its 1-0 victory in the fourth inning. It was the first league loss this season for Southeast, now 10-4 overall and 3-1 in the North Central Activities Association. Beloit is 4-8, 1-5.

Beloit’s lone run in the first game came when Grant Arasmith’s RBI single scored Hudson Smith, who led off the fourth with a triple to right. Walker Shaffer threw the complete game three-hitter for Beloit, with Southeast’s Eli Harris taking the loss despite giving up only three hits.

Southeast trailed 6-0 after four innings in the second contest, but began the comeback with four runs in the fifth and one in the sixth. Bryant Banks had an RBI triple and Jaxson Gebhardt a run-scoring single to get the game tied in the seventh, with Gebhardt scoring the winning run on Hunter Whittecar’s squeeze bunt. Banks and Gebhardt had two hits each.

SOCCER

MAIZE 5, SOUTH 0: At Maize, the Salina South girls were held scoreless in a match for the first time this season in a loss to Maize on Thursday at Maize High School.

The match was scoreless until the Eagles (7-2-1) scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half. Maize added two more goals only four minutes apart in the second half. The five goals for the Eagles were scored by five different players.

South drops to 6-6 overall and is 1-2 in the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail (Division I). Maize is 2-0 in the league.

SOFTBALL

BELOIT TOPS SOUTHEAST TWICE: At Gypsum, Beloit scored 31 runs in a doubleheader to pick up a pair of victories over Southeast of Saline on Thursday, 12-5 and 19-7.

Beloit led 4-3 through four innings in the opener, but broke the game open when it sent 10 batters to the plate and scored seven runs in the fifth. Beloit was already ahead 5-1 in the second game before adding nine runs in the third. That contest ended by the run rule after five innings.

Keely Orr and Bre Standley had two hits each for Southeast in the opener, with Orr driving in two runs. Southeast got two hits apiece from Kallie Albrecht, Kennedy Gottschalk and Dorothy Ann Sparacino in the second game, and Emily Meares had two RBIs.

Beloit had 24 hits in the second contest, including 11 for extra bases. Jess Meier, Karson Brown and Paige Goddard had four hits each. Goddard had three doubles and four RBIs.

TRACK AND FIELD

SOUTHEAST'S CHITTY DOUBLE WINNER: At Abilene, Southeast of Saline senior Molly Chitty won two events and scored 20 of the Trojans' 28 points Friday in the Abilene Invitational.

Chitty won the discus with a throw of 111 feet, 1 inch, and the shot put with a 39-4.75 mark, while teammate Mallarie Pearson added a third-place finish in the 3,200-meter run (12:55.61). Hays was the team champion with 94.3 points, McPherson second with 91 and Southeast ninth.

Luke Gleason picked up Southeast's lone gold medal in the boys meet, winning the 1,600 in 4:40.16. He took second in the 3,200 at 10:15.02.

Wamego was the team champ with 131 points, followed by McPherson with 110, while Southeast was ninth at 25.