Fruit bud damage from cold temperatures
With the freeze warning and cold nights and morning we have seen over the last few weeks, fruit growers often wonder at what temperature fruit buds are killed.
The following will give you some guidelines but remember that the actual damage is going to be influenced by the weather before the temperature drops.
An extended warm spell before the cold snap may result in more damage due to a loss in cold hardiness.
Apple; Stage
10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)
Silver tip 15 2
Green tip 18 10
Half-inch green 23 15
Tight cluster 27 21
Pink 28 25
Bloom 28 15
Petal fall 28 25
Fruit set 28 25
Pear; Stage
10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)
Swollen bud 15 1
Bud burst 20 7
Green cluster 26 15
White bud 26 22
Bloom 28 23
Petal fall 28 24
Fruit set 28 24
Peach; Stage
10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)
Swollen bud 18 2
Half-inch green 23 5
Pink 25 18
Bloom 27 24
Petal fall 28 25
Fruit set 28 25
Tart Cherry; Stage
10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)
Bud burst 17 5
Green tip 25 14
Tight cluster 26 17
Swollen bud 27 24
Bloom 28 25
Petal fall 28 25
Fruit set 28 25
Plum and Prune; Stage
10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)
Swollen bud 14 1
Bud burst 18 3
Green cluster 26 16
White bud 26 21
Bloom 27 23
Petal fall 28 23
Fruit set 28 25
Apricot; Stage
10% Kill (°F) 90% Kill (°F)
First white 24 14
First bloom 25 19
Full bloom 27 22
In the shuck 27 24
Green fruit 28 25
To determine whether a fruit bud is alive or dead, use a sharp knife or a single edge razor blade and cut buds in half.
Remove buds from the tree and make the cut starting at the base and cutting upward. If the fruit pistil in the center is greenish white to cream color, no damage has been done.
However, if the fruit pistil is dark brown or black, it has been killed. Cut a number of buds to find a percentage killed.
Some loss of buds is actually beneficial for peaches and apples. These trees often produce far too much fruit and require thinning for top quality.
As a rule, we want an apple or peach an average of every six to eight inches on a branch. We can often achieve this with only 10% of the original buds developing fruit.
For more information on growing fruit trees, contact the Ford County Extension Office or visit us online at www.ford.ksu.edu.