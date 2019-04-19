TOPEKA — There will be increased traffic enforcement and police visibility across the state to crack down on drugged driving, according to a Kansas Department of Transportation press release. This enforcement will run from April 19-21, where 420 (April 20) is largely recognized for its social attention on marijuana.

Law enforcement and prosecutors will also be enforcing a “No Refusal Weekend” in which all suspected impaired drivers who refuse a breath test may be subject to blood testing. Officers will be extra vigilant this weekend to detect all impaired drivers and consequently testing for both alcohol and drugs.

“There’s a misconception that marijuana doesn’t affect your ability to drive,” said Chris Bortz, Traffic Safety Program Manager for KDOT, in a press release. “That is just false. Illegal drugs can impair a person’s judgment, concentration and reaction time. Driving under the influence of any impairing substance is illegal for a reason.”

According to a 2016 AAA poll in Kansas, only 63 percent of people consider driving after using marijuana ‘a very serious threat’ to their safety. In 2017, there were 287 crashes attributed to illegal drug use in Kansas. Eighty-three people lost their lives in these crashes.

Drug-impaired driving does lead to crashes, serious injury and even death. Kansans will see law enforcement agencies out in full force this weekend, pulling over drivers that exhibit signs of impaired driving due to drugs or alcohol.