Peyton Williams' on-court accomplishments may have overshadowed her academic prowess, but not anymore.

Williams, Kansas State's all-Big forward from Topeka, has been named 2019 Big 12 Women's Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced Thursday.

Williams is the fourth player in program history to earn the award and the third under coach Jeff Mittie. Salina's Shaelyn Martin was the last in 2018, preceded by Kindred Wesemann in 2016.

The first Wildcat basketball player so honored was Brittany Chambers in 2013.

Williams, an anthropology/international studies major with a minor in political science, was one of three members of the academic all-conference team with a 4.0 grade point average. She is a two-time academic all-Big 12 pick.

On the basketball court, the 6-foot-4 Williams' 15.5 points per game led the Wildcats and ranked ninth in the Big 12, while her 9.5 rebounds were second in the conference and her 1.9 steals fourth. She was even better in Big 12 games, averaging a double-double with 16.2 points and 10.0 rebounds.

Williams led the league in double-doubles with 14, tying for third in in school history for a single season.

Williams increased her scoring average for the third straight season after averaging 14.7 points as a sophomore and 3.7 her freshman year.

Williams, who also was a starter on K-State's volleyball team, excelled in both sports at Cair Paravel Latin School in Topeka.