Updated 11:45 a.m. with information from the KBI.

RUSSELL — A Lenexa man is in custody after a Russell police officer was shot while conducting a welfare check Thursday night at a hotel.

The officer, a sergeant, was shot in the leg. He is in good condition at Hays Medical Center and expected to recover, according to a press release Friday from the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

Charges are pending against Taylor Malcom, 29.

According to the KBI release, Russell law enforcement received information at about 8:15 p.m. about a possible suicidal subject in a room at the Days Inn. The Russell Police Department sergeant, a deputy from the Russell County Sheriff’s Office and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper responded to the second floor to conduct a welfare check.

At about 8:40 p.m., as they knocked on the door to the hotel room and announced their presence, a shot was fired through the closed door. Within minutes, at least three other shots were fired from inside the room. The officers did not return fire.

Malcom called 911 from inside the room and dispatchers helped convince him to surrender. At 8:50 p.m., he exited the room and was taken into custody.

The sergeant was taken to Russell Regional Hospital, where he was stabilized, then transferred to HMC.

