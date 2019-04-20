The 45th annual Four State Farm Show dates have been moved up from July to May this year.

The show will be May 3-5, near Pittsburg on the same farm where it has been located since 1984.

“The extreme heat we generally encounter with the third weekend in July became a concern,”

said Lance Markley, Four State Farm Show coordinator and publisher of Farm Talk Newspaper. “Exhibitors and attendees alike are affected, and both segments’ input was instrumental in making the date change. The response to the new dates has been phenomenal. The show is nearly sold out, and we have new prospects and exhibitors from previous years making inquiries.”

Over the past 45 years, the farm show has become known as a “Mall of Agriculture” and has grown to nearly 700 booths covering 25 acres. Parking and admission is free. Show hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.