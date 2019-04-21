Bankruptcies

The following persons from central and southwest Kansas have filed bankruptcy petitions with the federal district court. Unless otherwise noted, the filings are Chapter 7.

Dodge City

Michael Richard Flax, assets: $20,050; liabilities: $81,773.

Elkhart

Michael Leon Varner and Alecia Joy Varner, estimated assets: $0 to $50,000; estimated liabilities: $100,001 to $500,000.

Hays

Todd Allen Werth, Chapter 13, assets: $15,967; liabilities: $69,507.

Kristopher T. Younger and Jennifer R. Younger, assets: $166,038; liabilities: $351,072.

Holcomb

Val E. Ves, assets: $101,695; liabilities: $40,806.

Hutchinson

Vicki Ann Lloyd, assets: $214,073; liabilities: $100,285.

Liberal

Javier G. Martinez and Martina Trejo Martinez, assets: $83,760; liabilities: $99,183.

Lindsborg

Denise Michelle Coffey, estimated assets: $0 to $50,000; estimated liabilities: $0 to $50,000.

Lyons

Jerome Eugene Nowak, assets: $9,590; liabilities: $178,195.

Newton

Ricki Lynn Biggerstaff, aka Ricki Lynn Feight, assets: $161,680; liabilities: $212,077.

Justin William Tighe, assets: $25,926; liabilities: $31,495.

Chapter 7, liquidation, business or personal; Chapter 11, business reorganization; Chapter 12, farmer reorganization; Chapter 13, personal reorganization. Dba: doing business as; aka: also known as.