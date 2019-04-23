Leavenworth city officials will be celebrating Arbor Day with a tree-planting ceremony.

The event, which is open to the public, is scheduled for 2 p.m. Friday at the soccer complex of 10th Avenue Park. The soccer complex is located at 14th Street and New Lawrence Road.

“All 50 states celebrate Arbor Day,” said Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department. “In Kansas, it’s the last Friday in April.”

He said trees are a great renewable natural resource. He said Arbor Day gives people a chance to take a moment to think about all the things trees are used for including the construction of houses and providing shade for homes.

Grant said the city’s annual Arbor Day celebration also helps Leavenworth maintain its Tree City USA designation. He said the city has held the designation for 25 years.

As in years past, city officials will celebrate Arbor Day with the planting of a legacy tree. This year, a tree will be planted in memory of Dan Williamson.

Williamson served as the city’s finance director for 23 years.

Williamson, who retired from the city in 2013, died in December.

