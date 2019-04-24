WICHITA – Mother Nature had the final say so in the 2019 Jayhawk Conference men’s golf championship on Tuesday.

Rain wiped out the final round of the Jayhawk Championship, the third and final league tournament of the season. Shortened to 36 holes, the ninth-ranked Hutchinson Community College men’s golf team won the tournament and clinched the 2019 league championship.

Blue Dragon freshman Charlie Crockett was the 2019 Jayhawk individual champion and five Blue Dragons overall earned all-conference honors.

Just a few minutes into Tuesday’s final round, the rain started to fall on Crestview Country Club’s south course. So after that, the final round was canceled.

The Blue Dragons won the program’s eighth Jayhawk Conference championship, the first since 2016.

Winning all three tournaments, the Blue Dragons amassed 28 points in the team standings. Dodge City was second with 23 and Garden City was third with 21 1/2 points.

Individually, Crockett won two of the three league tournaments and finished tied for third in the other for a total of 32 1/2 points. Dodge City’s Saksit Jairak was second with 22 1/2 points

Peyton Austin finished third overall in the season standings with 16 points. Austin had finishes of ties for ninth, sixth and third for 16 points.

Crockett and Austin were both first-team All-Jayhawk Conference.

Tying for the Jayhawk No. 1 title, Nathan McCullogh was eighth overall. Liam Debattista was ninth with eight points after a third-place showing in Jayhawk No. 2. McCullogh and Debattista were second-team All-Jayhawk.

Lake Leroux was honorable mention, tying for 15th.

The Blue Dragons won the Jayhawk Championship team title with a 36-hole total of 600 (304-296). Garden City was second at 611.

Crockett won the individual title at 2-over 144 after rounds of 74 and 70 on Monday.

Austin tied for third at 8-over 150. Austin carded rounds of 76 and 74 on Monday.

Leroux and Charlie Herbert tied for 11th at 153. Leroux had rounds of 77 and 76, while Herbert posted scores of 77 and 76.

McCulloch, Hutch’s fifth golfer for team scoring, tied for 18th with teammate Max Ontjes, who is playing as an individual, at 157. McCulloch had rounds of 77 and 80, while Ontjes had rounds of 75 and 92.

Individual player Liam Debattista had rounds of 80 and 82 and is 30th at 162.

The Blue Dragons now head to Wild Horse Golf Club in Gothenburg, Nebraska next Monday and Tuesday for the District III/Region VI Championship.