NICKERSON — Earlier Tuesday, Nickerson received the No. 6 ranking in the Kansas Association of Baseball Coaches Class 4A poll.

Tuesday night, the Panthers improved to 10-2 with a doubleheader sweep of Haven, 13-3 in six innings of Game 1 and 5-4 in eight innings of Game 2.

Nickerson took a 7-3 lead in the first game behind a six-run third inning. The Panthers went on to score two runs in the fifth and four runs to end the contest in the sixth.

Tanner Schrag led Nickerson with four singles while scoring a run and driving in two more. Tre Garcia added two singles, a triple, three runs and two RBIs for the Panthers, who also picked up hits from Chandler Eaton (single, double), Carson Cornelius (two singles), Jarron Kauffman (single, double), Garrett Conde (single) and Johnny Huggard (single).

Cornelius struck out 10, walked one and allowed three unearned runs on one hit to become the winning pitcher.

Lucas Cheers' single was the lone hit for the Wildcats.

Jamar Miller pitched the first four innings in taking the loss. He gave up seven runs (one earned) on nine hits with four strikeouts and no walks.

A sacrifice fly off Schrag's bat in the bottom of the eighth scored Garcia to give the Panthers a one-run victory in Game 2.

Noah Salazar had three singles in leading Nickerson's nine-hit attack. Caleb Jackson (two singles), Schrag (single), Cornelius (double), Eaton (single) and Gracia (single) also had hits for the Panthers.

Huggard pitched a complete game victory for Nickerson. He allowed four runs (two earned) on 10 hits with five strikeouts and two walks.

Darby Roper collected three singles to top Haven (7-5). Jamar Miller (two singles), Caleb Miller (two singles), Kaleb Dale (double), Ryan Jenkins (single) and Ryan Williams (single) added hits for the Wildcats.

Jenkins was the losing pitcher in relief. He tossed 2 2/3 innings while yielding two unearned runs on no hits with four walks and one strikeout.

Hutchinson 5-6, Newton 0-4

NEWTON — Hutchinson became 5-9 this season after taking a pair of contest at Newton, 5-0 in Game 1 and 6-4 in Game 2, on Tuesday.

Ryan Cherry pitched a three-hit shutout in the first game for the Salthawks. He struck out eight and walked three.

HHS plated single tallies in the first and fifth innings before scoring three times in the seventh to seal its Game 1 win.

Jackson Wells hit four singles, scored a run and drove in another to lead Hutchinson's 10-hit attack. Garrett Davis added two singles and a RBI while Korey Holmberg (double), Cherry (single), Dallas Chambers (single) and Kadin Goldsmith (single) also constributed hits.

The Salthawks scored two runs apiece in the the first three innings for a 6-0 lead before holding off the Railroaders in Game 2.

Holmberg and Cherry each collected two singles and one double while Chambers hit three singles as the trio contributed three hits apiece for HHS. Wells (two singles) and Carter Booe (two singles) chipped in two hits apiece while Goldsmith and Kinser Newquist each hit one single.

Bennett Turner pitched the first 5 2/3 innings to become the winning hurler. He allowed three unearned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and no walks. Jared Stoffel pitched the final 1 1/3 innings to earn a save, allowing an unearned run on no hits with one walk and one strikeout.

HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL

Newton 10-14, Hutchinson 6-10

NEWTON — The Railroaders on both games of a doubleheader against the Salthawks, 10-6 in Game 1 and 14-10 in Game 2, on Tuesday.

Newton led 9-0 in the first game before Teegan Krol hit a fifth-inning RBI single and Riley Lusk belted a grand slam at Hutchinson trimmed its deficit to four runs.

A Salthawks' error led to the Railroaders adding a run in the bottom of the fifth. A solo home run from Hutchinson's Peyton Allen made the final margin 10-6.

Krol added two singles for three hits to lead HHS in Game 1. Allen finished with two hits, including a single, while Lexi Kendall hit two singles and Karon Reiger and Kyla Smith each hit one single.

Lusk was the losing pitcher after allowing six earned runs on one hit with seven walks and six strikeouts during the first three innings.

In the second game, Hutchinson trailed 9-3 after four innings before winning the final three frames 7-5.

Aspyn Conner (single, double), Lexi Williams (two singles) and Krol (two singles) each led the Salthawks' nine-hit attack with two hits apiece. Reiger, Kiley Seidl and Giselle Graciano had one single apiece.

Krol was the losing pitcher after working six innings. She gave up 14 runs (nine earned) on 15 hits with seven walks and three strikeouts.

Haven 10-17, Nickerson 0-1

HUTCHINSON — Haven scored 27 runs in a doubleheader sweep of Nickerson, 10-0 in Game 1 and 17-1 in Game 2, on Tuesday.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS GOLF

Marion Invitational

MARION — No information was available before press time.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Nickerson 9, Topeka West 0

NICKERSON — The Panthers improved to 5-4-0 this season with a victory against Topeka West on Tuesday.

Madison Ontjes kicked in five goals for Nickerson. Kieryn Ontjes added two goals for the Panthers, who also received goals from Cyra Kelley and Carly Smith.

Salina South 2, Hutchinson 1

SALINA — The Salthawks dropped a one-goal decision at Salina South on Tuesday.

Josie Hallier scored Hutchinson's goal.

The Salthawks, who are 4-7-0 overall this season, have a 1-4-0 mark in matches decided by one goal.

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS TENNIS

McPherson Invitational

McPHERSON — Buhler finished third at the Doug Graver Classic on Monday.

Maize High scored 22 points to win the team championship, followed by Independence (20), Buhler (15), McPherson Red (14), Salina Central (five) and McPherson White (zero).

At No. 1 singles, Buhler's Luke Ingalls went 1-2 during a fourth-place finish, losing 8-3 to Logan Payne of Independence in the final round.

At No. 2 singles, the Crusaders' Drake Dick won all three of his matches in a first-place finish. He defeated Connor Gooding of Maize High 8-3 in the final round.

At No. 1 doubles, Buhler's Camrin Engelken and Carter Engelken went 1-2 during a fourth-place finish. McPherson Red's Conner Glazner and Brennan Gipson defeated the Engelkens 8-1 in the final round.

At No. 2 doubles, the Crusaders' Neil Case and Cale McCabe placed third after going 2-1. Case and McCabe defeated Maize High's Chavez and Erickson 8-5 in the final round.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Hutchinson 3, Barton 2

HUTCHINSON — Ryan Moritz scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the ninth inning as Hutchinson defeated Barton in a non-conference game Tuesday at Hobart-Detter Field.

With the Blue Dragons trailing 2-1 in the ninth, Moritz tied the game at 2 with a one-out RBI double that chased home Dylan Nedved. After a walk to Christopher Noble, Zach Bowlin reached on an infield error as Moritz scored.

Hutchinson took a 1-0 lead in the second inning and held that advantage until the top of the ninth.

In the ninth, the Cougars received a lead-off double from Harrison Denk, who went to third base on a wild pitch and scored on Noah Geekie's sacrifice fly. After a single from Trenton Ferguson, who took second base on defensive indifference, Barton went ahead 2-1 on an RBI double from Andrew Stewart.

Errors led to the undoing of the Cougars, who had three miscues.

In the second inning, the Blue Dragons received a leadoff single from Riley Metzger, who went to third base on a two-out hit from Moritz. With Moritz at first base, a wild pickoff throw to that bag sent Metzger home with the first HCC run.

Matt Hopkins was then winning pitcher after working 2/3 innings of scoreless relief. He allowed one hit and one walk with one strikeout.

Hutchinson (32-16 overall, 16-8 Jayhawk Conference West) won three of four games from Barton in a league four-game series March 15-17.

The Blue Dragons travel to play a doubleheader at Colby (26-13, 16-8) to begin a four-game Jayhawk West series at 1 p.m. Thursday. The final two games will be played at Hobart-Detter Field at 1 p.m. Saturday.