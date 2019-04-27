SALINA — The Newton High School softball team continues to wipe away old pains after a sweep of Salina Central Friday in Ark Valley-Chisholm Trail League Division I play in Salina.

Newton is now on a four-game winning streak, its longest in a number of years.

The Railers won the first game 14-2 and the second game 13-0. The first game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule. The second game was called after six innings.

In the first game, Newton jumped out 14-1 in the first three innings. Central added a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Megan Watkins tossed a complete-game two-hitter for the win. Watkins allowed two walks with three strikeouts. Emme Turpin took the loss for Central, allowing seven earned runs on 12 hits with six walks and three strikeouts.

Toria Thaw led Newton at the plate, going three for four hitting with four RBIs. Watkins went two for four with four RBIs. Emily Peaney went three for three with three RBIs.

Olivia Sandavol and Allyson Symonds each drove in a run.

In the second game, McKennah Cusick tossed a one-hit shutout with no walks and 10 strikeouts.

Newton scored in every inning.

Thaw went three for four with two RBIs. Sandavol also drove in two runs. Symonds hit a single, a double and a triple, driving in a run. Mallory Seirer went two for four with an RBI. Kylie Terbovich went two for three with an RBI.

Emily Kvasnicka broke up the no-hitter for Central. Turpin took the loss, allowing six earned runs on 13 hits with a walk and two strikeouts.

Central falls to 4-12, 0-8 in league play.

Newton is 5-9, 4-6 in AV-CTL I play. Newton plays at 4 p.m. Tuesday at 9-7 Maize.

First game

Newton;653;00;—14;12;3

S.Central;100;01;—2;2;4

Watkins (W) and Rains; Turpin (L) and Jenkins.

Second game

Newton;332;131;—13;13;1

S.Central;000;000;—0;1;5

Mc.Cusick (W) and Rains; Turpin (L) and Jenkins.