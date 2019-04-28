Midwest Transplant Network recognizes Hutchinson Regional

The Midwest Transplant Network has recognized Hutchinson Regional Medical Center with its Excellence in Tissue Conversion Award for 2018 in recognition of the hospital’s efforts to promote tissue donations.

Hospitals receiving the award had at least 15 eligible tissue donors, with more than 40 percent of families granting authorization, statistics that were exceeded by Hutch Regional.

MTN officials held a ceremony in the Intensive Care Unit Courtyard which included a reading of the first names of 28 donors followed by a candle lighting ceremony in memory of those who gave a part of their life to continue the lives of others.

Grains of sand symbolizing the many people impacted by the donors were sprinkled into a vase which will remain at Hutch Regional to be filled with colored sand during future annual award presentations. An original piece of art created by Jody Ayers, a glass artist in the Kansas City area, was presented to Hutch Regional in honor of the hospital’s efforts promoting tissue donations.

Amanda Hullet, Vice President of Patient Care Services for Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, said the need for tissue and organ donations is far greater than those received, perhaps by as much as 400 percent.

“It is very gratifying that for nearly 50 years HRMC has been on the leading edge of facilitating tissue and donor transplants for those who wish to participate in this national program,” Hullet said. “Continuing these efforts is very important to Hutch Regional.”

In addition to Hutch Regional, 13 Kansas and Missouri hospitals included the Overland Park Medical Center and Ascension Via-Christi Saint Francis Hospital of Wichita.

The MTN is headquartered in Westwood and serves hospitals in Kansas and the western two-thirds of Missouri.

Reno County Bar Association to celebrate Law Day

The Reno County Bar Association has planned a variety of events in recognition of the annual celebration of Law Day.

This year’s theme is “Free Speech, Free Press, Free Society.”

Throughout the day May 6, Reno County attorneys will visit Hutchinson and Buhler High Schools to speaks with students in US Government and Civics classes about the role of lawyers in government and society.

At 4 p.m. attorneys will gather at the Reno County Courthouse for a ceremony and reception.

The Liberty Bell Award will be presented to court reporter Susan Carden in recognition of her years of service to the Reno County Courts.

Justice Biles of the Kansas Supreme Court will be present as a guest speaker.

Lawyers who have practiced for 50 or more years will be recognized. They include John Shaffer, Bill Swearer, Larry Bolton, Dan Forker, Ken Pierce, and Clark Wesley. Lawyers who have died since the last memorial service will also be honored, including Elwin Cabbage, William Chalfant, Kevin Chambers, John Hayes, Wendell Holmes, Steve Graber, Ron Leslie, Hon. Richard “Dick” Rome, Hon. Jan Pauls, John Suter, and Robert Upp.

Biles will also be the guest of honor at a special dinner for attorneys and their spouses or significant others at a 7 p.m. at Jillian’s Italian Grill.

The following day, Tuesday, May 7, lawyers from Reno, McPherson, Rice, Stafford, Pratt, Kingman and Harvey counties are invited to a Rise and Shine continuing education classes at Prairie Dunes Country Club. Justice Dan Biles will give a “Supreme Court Update.” Additionally, Stan Hazlett and Penny Moylan from the Office of the Disciplinary Office will speak about scenes from the movie “Lincoln Lawyer.”

KSU Polytechnic offering high school teachers and principals free drone training

SALINA – Kansas State University's Polytechnic Campus is offering its award-winning training on unmanned aircraft systems, also known as drones, to Kansas high school teachers and principals.

Attendees will experience an immersive, one-week expenses-paid program June 10-14.

After completing the program, attendees will be Federal Aviation Administration-certified as commercial UAS pilots, have fundamental multirotor flight skills and understand all opportunities available to implement a UAS curriculum at their respective school.

The program consists of three days of in-person, hands-on classroom training on UAS operations, FAA regulations, safety considerations and all topics related to the FAA's 14 CFR Part 107 written exam, taken on-site after the course. Kansas State Polytechnic has a 99 percent pass rate from attendees completing the training.

Attendees will also receive hands-on flight training over two days, a feature not available in online-only instructions. Special attention will be given to applying safety practices during flight and basic proficiency knowledge of unmanned aerial vehicle flight operations. This program also includes lifetime access to online continuing education for recertification.

Instruction is led by Kansas State Polytechnic's nationally recognized UAS program. Kansas State Polytechnic was named a third-place winner in the training and education category of the 2018 XCELLENCE Awards by the Association for Unmanned Vehicles Systems International. Kansas State Polytechnic is a finalist for this category in 2019, with winners to be announced in May.

"After three days in our immersive academic course, our attendees will be ready to take the FAA exam on the fourth day, said Kurt J. Carraway, the UAS executive director of Kansas State University's Applied Aviation Research Center on the Polytechnic Campus.

Attendees will participate in a collaborative session with Polytechnic administration on developing UAS curriculum in their respective high school.

Attendees will stay in residence halls and dine on campus at no cost. All instruction, materials and flight training are provided in-kind by Kansas State Polytechnic. Attendees will be required to cover the $150 FAA exam fee upon completion of the course.

Registration for the course is now open and is available online. It will be limited to the first 32 registrants. Contact the school’s Professional Education and Outreach Office at profed@k-state.edu or (785) 826-2633 with questions.