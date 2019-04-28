HAVEN — The Schmuckers have moved their RV business closer to home.

Schmucker Sales opened March 1 at the corner of K-96 and Main Street in Haven with the addition of Heath’s RV Repairs. The RV business eventually came to be out of an auto dealership business started in the 1970s by Cindy’s parents, Ralph and Dee Geist. The business changed location a few times and names before a sudden death led to the blending of two families.

Kelly and Cindy Schmucker had known each other through a family member for decades before the death of Kelly’s first wife, Karen, from liver disease.

Kelly, a rancher, was left to raise a 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old boy.

He went to church at Journey Mennonite Church in South Hutchinson. So did Cindy who had a couple of teenagers.

“Our kids got along really well,” Kelly said. “That’s what helped us get along.”

Cindy, a savvy salesperson, also grew up on a farm before switching gears when her parents opened Geist Auto Sales on Poplar Street in South Hutchinson. The business moved to Hutchinson and then on K-61 west of South Hutchinson near the Dutch Kitchen in 2000.

By the time the business moved out on K-61, it had switched to exclusively campers. Cindy encouraged the change after a four-wheeling trip with friends to the Little Sahara State Park in Oklahoma.

A friend had a camper for the trip and Cindy fell in love. Soon after, she bought an affordable 1977 Nomad Travel Trailer.

“I buy it, I use it and I sell it,” Cindy said. “Buying and selling stuff was no big deal to me... You learn how to buy; that’s the big secret is buying right.”

Cindy’s parents retired a few years ago and the Schmuckers took over as the sole owners.

Otto Contracting and Egli Electric, both of Yoder, started construction in February at the Haven location — closer to the Wichita market and along a major travel corridor.

“We are from Haven and our kids go to school here,” Kelly said. “It’s our community.”

Kelly said they’ve sold about 35 RVs the last couple of months. There are about 20 left. Kelly said they still purchase RVs throughout the year, but the bulk of their buys come during the winter.

Schmucker Sales keeps a combination of travel trailers and fifth wheels, no motor homes. Keystone is the only RVs the Schmuckers buy new and their RVs range in price from $15,000 to $50,000.

Besides moving the RVS, the Schmuckers had a roughly 600 square foot office space and an approximately 2,500 square foot service shop built at the property.

Heath Steffen, owner of Heath’s RV Repair, will operate his business out of the service shop. The Schmuckers have used Steffen to service their RVs and decided to add the service department for their customers.

It's not uncommon for Steffen's wife, Milissa, to stop by and the two families grill dinner at the Haven business.

For more information about their RVs or the service department, go to schmuckersales.com or call 620-669-7355.