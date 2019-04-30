Now that the witch-hunt report smoke has lifted, those who orchestrated, fabricated, leaked and lied and used the FBI to spy on a presidential campaign and and attempt to overthrow a duly elected president, should be looking for the nearest exit and engaging lawyers to save their back sides — “You have a right to remain silent/any or all statements may be admissible in a court of law ..."

Comey, McCabe, Brennan, Clapper, Stroyzc, Paige and their lot will have to ante-up because AG William Barr is going to get to the bottom of just how and when all that effort began.

Pay-up time is on the horizon and inching ever closer. The FISA judges will have to answer for their part in the four warrants issued as well. All of the crappola they accused Trump of doing was nothing more than a smoke screen to obscure what the Hildebeast (Hillary Clinton) and her cabal of degenerates were actually doing — the real collusion was perpetrated by the Democrats and their leftist cronies.

Even with their appointment of the special counsel who surrounded himself with Trump-haters, they were not able to find proof of collusion, and without a crime here, how can there be an obstruction charge?

Don’t forget that this massive Russia-thing was orchestrated on the previous administration’s watch, the leader of which clearly stated that it would be “impossible” to tamper with an election and/or alter vote tallies.

It appears Obama knew all about it, but true to form, did nothing to stop it. Two years and taxpayers’ $35M of nonsense. It managed to ruin a lot of lives and harass the president and those around him. Now the sore losers just cannot give up and get down to the business they were elected to do.

You lost. Enough already! Get over it and get with the program! God Bless America!

Veronica Base (retired), Salina