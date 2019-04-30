DERBY — Hutchinson finished in the upper half of the Ark Valley Chisholm Trail League tennis tournament, placing third among seven teams at Derby on Monday.

Salina Central scored 49 points to win the conference team championship, followed by Maize (42), Hutchinson (26), Derby (21), Newton (21), Salina South (13) and Haysville Campus (12).

No. 4 seed Joe Blake compiled a 3-1 mark in finishing third for Hutchinson in the singles tournament. Blake defeated No. 13 seed Ethan Denning (Campus) 6-0, 6-0 and topped No. 5 seed Calvin Murrell (Maize) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 seed Collin Phelps (Salina Central) upended Blake 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 in the semifinals before Blake won the third-place match against No. 2 seed Chase Courbot (Salina Central) by default.

No. 8 seed Bo Tolbert went 2-1 during a ninth-place effort for the Salthawks. No. 9 seed Ethan Kardin (Derby) defeated Tolbert 6-2, 6-3 before the HHS player received a bye in the consolation quarterfinals. Tobert won a 9-5 decision against No. 12 seed Zach Kofoed (Newton) in the consolation semifinals, before the Salthawk used a 9-3 margin to top No. 14 seed Kaden Mock in the ninth-place match.

No. 9 seeded Evan Henderson and Harrison Pankratz gave Hutchinson a sixth-place finish. The Salthawks defeated No. 8 seeded Ramsey and Williams (Campus) before losing to No. 1 seeded McHenry and Shaffer (Salina Central) 6-0, 6-0. Henderson and Pankratz topped No. 5 seeded Simmons and Simmons (Derby), but No. 6 seeded Bontrager and Thompson (Newton) turned back the Hutchinson duo in the fifth-place match.

No. 13 seeded Nathan Addis and Haden Green handed the Salthawks an 11th-place effort. No. 4 seeded Kratzer and Rodgers (Maize) defeated the HHS team before the Salthawks rebounded with a win over No. 12 seeded Exline and Reeves (Salina South). Ramsey and Williams (Campus) turned back Addis and Green in the consolation semifinals. But the HHS duo defeated Larson and Wood (Derby) in the 11th-place match.

League Tournaments

Results of the Central Plains League, Central Kansas League and Ark Valley Chisholm Trail Divisions III-IV League tennis tournaments were not available before press time.

COLLEGE MEN'S GOLF

NJCAA District III Championship

GOTHENBURG, Neb. — Hutchinson sits in second place after the first two rounds of the NJCAA District III Championship at Wild Horse Golf Club.

Indian Hills (570) has the lead, followed by Hutchinson (573), Iowa Western (582), Dodge City (586), Garden City (591), Barton (603), Kansas City, Kan. (619), Allen (674) and Coffeyville (629).

The Blue Dragons' Charlie Crockett (69-70—139) is 5 under while teammate Peyton Austin (70-71—141) is 3 under through the first 36 holes. They occupy the top top spots on the individual leaderboard.

HCC's Charlie Herbert (75-68—143) is in a two-way tie for sixth, and Nathan McCulloch (75-75—150) sits in a two-way tie for 23rd.

Other Hutchinson golfers include Lake Leroux (80-78—158, 36th), Liam Debasttista (80-78—158, 36th) and Max Ontjes (84-82—166).

The final round is scheduled for today.

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

Buhler 7-14, El Dorado 1-1

BUHLER — The KABC No. 1-ranked Crusaders are 14-2 after sweeping El Dorado, 7-1 in Game 1 and 14-1 in 4 1/2 innings of Game 2, on Monday.

In the first game, Colton Goans fired a five-hitter while allowing an earned run with five strikeouts and four walks in becoming the winning pitcher. Ian Stubbs pitched a scoreless, hitless inning of relief.

Buhler took a 4-0 lead after two innings and added single tallies in the third, fourth and sixth.

Braden Sides (two singles, two RBIs) and Conner Ogburn (two singles) sparked the Crusaders' seven-hit attack. Ryan Henderson (single, two RBIs), Reed Scott (single) and Kaleb Wiggins (single, RBI) also contributed hits. Austin Spann added an RBI.

Buhler scored three times in the second and added a run in the third, before exploding during a 10-run fourth.

Spann collected three singles and a RBI to lead the Crusaders, who picked up two hits apiece from Scott (two singles) and Sides (two singles, RBI). Other Buhler hits came from Henderson (single, two RBIs), Wiggins (single, two RBIs) and Eric Farminer (single).

Scott worked four innings to become the winning pitcher. He allowed one earned run on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks. Sides struck out two, walked one and gave up one hit in a scoreless relief inning.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS SOCCER

Buhler 4, Haysville Campus 2

BUHLER — The Crusaders preserved a home victory against the visiting Colts on Monday.

Hali Eddy had three goals for a hat trick while Alex Hutton scored the other BHS goal.

Buhler, which improved to 10-3-0, has won four consecutive matches.

Wichita Collegiate 5, Nickerson 0

WICHITA — The Panthers' four-match winning streak was snapped in a shutout by Wichita Collegiate on Monday.

Nickerson is 6-5-0 this season.

HIGH SCHOOL TRACK AND FIELD

James Thomas Invitational

HILLSBORO — Haven and Nickerson competed at the James Thomas Invitational on Friday. Smoky Valley won the boys and girls team titles.

In the boys meet, Smoky Valley scored 129 points to place first, followed by Berean (103), Hillsboro (65), Larned (50), Council Grove (46), Nickerson (43), Hesston (28), Inman (23), Haven (21), Lyons (11), Canton-Galva (11), Elyria Christian (10), Sedgwick (8), Remington (8) and Peabody Burns (2).

The Panthers received individual performances from Hunter Jones (high jump, first, 6-8; javelin, first, 169-3; 110 hurdles, second, 15.31 seconds; 300 hurdles, third, 41.34 seconds) and Brayden Miller (high jump, second, 6-2; long jump, sixth, 19-10 1/2).

The Wildcats earned individual efforts from Nathan Seck (400 meters, fourth, 54.71; long jump, fifth, 20-7) and Dakota Fox (200 meters, fifth, 24.52).

Haven's 400 relay team (Shawn Seck, Nathan Seck, Dakota Fox, Cole Janzen) placed third in 45.89 seconds while the Wildcats' 1,600 relay team (Dakota Fox, Nathan Seck, Shawn Seck, Cole Janzen).

In the girls meet, Smoky Valley captured the team title with 96 points, followed by Hesston (86), Haven (73), Berean (67), Sedgwick (40), Hillsboro (36), Council Grove (33), Larned (32), Canton-Galva (31), Inman (19), Elyria Christian (19), Remington (14), Moundridge (8), Lyons (2) and Nickerson (2).

The Wildcats received individual performances from Faith Paramore (javelin, first, 125-7; 800 meters, first, 2:26.07; 400 meters, third, 1:01.81), Emily Weaver (300 hurdles, first, 49.28; 100 hurdles, second, 16.70; 100 meters, sixth, 12.81), Reese Roper (long jump, second, 16-3; 200 meters, fourth, 27.76; 100 meters, fifth, 12.75) and Taylor Hoskinson (1,600 meters, third, 5:58.26).

Haven's 1,600 relay team (Weaver, Paramore, Hoskinson, Roper) placed second in 4:18.81.

The Panthers earned individual efforts from Nikki Moore (pole vault, sixth, 7-0, 3,200 meters, sixth, 13:42.81).