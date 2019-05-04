Police calls

People booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with felonies.

Jerry Lee Lewis, 35, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, possession of stolen property, interference with law enforcement officer, 5/3.

Heshaem Bechir Dridi, 28, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/3.

Carlos Torres, 23, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/3.

Dallas Arthur Sullivan, 53, in connection with forgery, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/3.

Lonnie Dean Bailey Jr., 52, in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, aggravated battery, interference with law enforcement officer, 5/3.

Teyante Orion Dagans, 25, in connection with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, 5/3.

Andrew Lee Copeland, 38, in connection with identity theft, 5/3.

Russell Lee Washington IV, 34, in connection with possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 5/3.

Felony cases reported to the Topeka Police Department.

1200 blk. S.W. Harvey St., burglary, 4:30-5 p.m. 3/14.

100 blk. S.W. Franklin Ave., theft, 10 p.m. 4/25-9:30 a.m. 4/26.

S.W. Interstate 70 Highway and Wanamaker Road, possession of opiate/opium/narcotic drug and/or stimulant, 8:18-8:29 p.m. 5/2.