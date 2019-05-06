Horizons Mental Health Center is hosting an art fair 8 a.m.-5 p.m., May 6-10 at the organization’s office in the Trade Center at 1600 N. Lorraine St. in Hutchinson. The fair is being held in conjunction with Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Month which is being observed nationwide.

Local organizers said the focus of this year’s observance is “Suicide Prevention: Strategies that work.” Art displayed was produced by clients served by Horizons Mental Health Center in Reno, Harper, Barber, Kingman and Pratt Counties. On Thursday, May 9, refreshments will be served throughout the day.

Horizons Mental Health Center was founded in 1968 and for the past 51-years has offered support to children, youth and young adults affected by mental or substance use disorders.

Tyler Vance, Peer Support and Housing Coordinator for Horizons Mental Health Center, said the event will give the public an opportunity to see the great work produced by clients served by the organization.

“Our staff works diligently to help meet the needs of children and youth in our communities on a daily basis,” Vance said. “During the week of this observation we would like to remind our community that the work is not over and that we work constantly to break the stigma of mental illness.”

The fair is free and open to the public.

Horizons Mental Health Center is an entity of Hutchinson Regional Healthcare System. Other entities are Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, Health-E-Quip, Hutchinson Regional Medical Center, and Hutchinson Regional Medical Foundation.