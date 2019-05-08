Updated 11:30 a.m. with additional information from Ellis County Sheriff's Office.

A fire Tuesday night destroyed a rural home east of Hays.

According to a news release from Darin Myers, Ellis County Fire and Emergency Management director, rural fire crews were called to the 1100 block of Fairground Road at 9:31 p.m.

Upon arrival, the home was found to be fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters used two attack lines to extinguish the fire and protect nearby structures. The fire was declared under control in 19 minutes, according to the release.

The home was a total loss. One occupant was taken to Hays Medical Center by Ellis County EMS, but the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office reported no injuries in a news release.

The sheriff’s office said detectives believe the fire was caused by lightning but are closing the investigation as undetermined.

Fire crews remained on scene until 1:18 a.m. to ensure the fire was out, pick up equipment and start an investigation.

Thirty-one firefighters from the Ellis County Fire Department responded to the scene from Hays, Ellis, Victoria and Munjor. The location was within the automatic aid response area for the Hays Fire Department, and it responded with six additional firefighters. The ECFD was assisted by Ellis County EMS and sheriff’s deputies.