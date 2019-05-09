A 19-year-old woman was rescued early Thursday from the roof of her car after it had been swept off a Lyon County roadway by floodwaters about 2 miles southwest of Emporia, authorities said.

The water rescue effort began about 3:10 a.m Thursday, when the Lyon County Emergency Communications Center was contacted by Apryl Salender, of Emporia, who reported the blue 2003 Mazda 6 she was driving had been swept off the roadway and she was on the roof of the car.

Lyon County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the scene about 3:30 a.m. and found the car had been swept off Road J, authorities said. The car wound up in a field southeast of the intersection of Road J and Road 140.

Salender was on the roof of the vehicle and was able to communicate by yelling to deputies.

About 3:50 a.m, Emporia Fire Department-Lyon County Emergency Medical Service units arrived to undertake a water rescue. The responders entered the water about 4 a.m. and returned Salender to dry land about 10 minutes later. Salender then was taken by ambulance to Newman Regional Health center in Emporia.

According to Lyon County sheriff's officials, Salender drove around a barricade and reported she wasn’t able to get the vehicle stopped in time to avoid being partially in the water. She said that as soon as the vehicle came to a stop, the current swept it off the roadway.

She was able to remove her phone and climb onto the car's roof, where she called 911. Her phone died between the time she placed the call and first units arrived.

Officials said Salender stayed calm and was able to walk out, with assistance.

She was issued a citation for driving around the barricade.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office issued a reminder for people not to drive around barricades; keep a charged cellphone readily available; and in the event of an emergency, stay with the vehicle, if possible.