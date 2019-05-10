The Sacred Heart boys golf team didn’t need the added advantage of playing the league golf tournament at home, but welcomed the opportunity to get another competitive round in before the start of postseason.

The Knights successfully defended their North Central Activities Association team title and had all six individuals finish in the top 10 Thursday at Salina Municipal.

The event was originally scheduled for Tuesday at Russell Municipal and rescheduled for Thursday after heavy rains earlier in the week. When the Russell course was not going to be ready on Thursday, staff at Salina Municipal agreed to fit the meet in on short notice.

“I was happy when they moved it here,” said Sacred Heart sophomore Kameron Shaw. “I know the course and I had never played Russell, so I didn’t know what to expect. I know what to expect out here.”

Shaw picked up his second league title in as many years. After winning in a playoff last season as a freshman, this year his round of even-par 70 was good for a two-shot margin of victory over teammate Tate Herrenbruck.

Sacred Heart’s Caleb Gilliland took third with a 76 and Nate Elmore won a one-hole playoff to break a tie for fourth place with an 82. Jack Elmore placed seventh with an 86 and Morgan Newell also won a playoff to finish eighth with an 88.

“I was happy when they moved it here,” Gilliland said. “It's not so much of a drive so you can warm up a little better.

“And we know this course. We’ve played three tournaments here this season so it’s kind of nice to see the course again.”

It also allowed the Knights to avoid a missed opportunity.

“I was obviously just glad that we got the tournament in because we didn’t think we were going to be able to play when it was canceled,” Herrenbruck said. “Anytime we can get out on the course it’s going to help.

“I think it helped the whole team that we got to play, but especially with Nate and Jack really starting to come along later in the year. I think this round really helped them get their game back in shape so they’ll be ready for regionals.”

The Knights begin postseason competition on Monday with a Class 2A regional at Ellis Country Club. If they advance to the 2A state tournament in Hesston the following week, they will be seeking a fifth consecutive state title.

Shaw’s round included birdies on both par 5s on the front nine, but back-to-back bogeys at Nos. 8 and 9 had him 1-over at the turn. The back nine consisted of eight consecutive pars before a birdie on the final hole (another par 5) got him back to even.

"I was hitting it pretty good at the beginning and then I kind of struggled in the middle," Shaw said. "I made a lot of pars on the back nine because my ball striking was pretty good, but I just didn’t make any putts. I kind of stayed consistent the whole round.

“It’s good to continue the momentum going into regional and state. Those are important tournaments and I want to keep playing well.”

Herrenbruck’s score was his sixth in eight rounds this season where he has shot 72 or better. Gilliland’s 76 was one shot off his season low round.

“I was hitting my irons pretty well,” Gilliland said. “I got the ball off the tee and kept it in good shape.

“I struggled a little bit on the greens and think I had three three-putts, but was able to keep it together and keep the round going.”

Nate Elmore won his playoff with Republic County’s Alex Fischer when he made birdie on the first playoff hole and Fischer had par. Russell’s Braden Flax took sixth with an 85, one shot in front of Jack Elmore, with Newell winning the playoff for eighth with Russell’s Cole Birky.

The Knights' team score of 300 topped runner-up Russell with a 359, and Republic County took third with a 380.

Payton Lambeth had the top finish for Southeast of Saline, taking 14th with a 97.