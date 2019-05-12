Assistance available for Organic Certification costs

WASHINGTON – USDA’s Farm Service Agency announced that organic producers and handlers can apply for federal funds to assist with the cost of receiving and maintaining organic certification through the Organic Certification Cost Share Program (OCCSP).

Applications for fiscal 2019 funding are due Oct. 31.

“Producers can visit their local FSA county offices to apply for up to 75 percent of the cost of organic certification,” said FSA Administrator Richard Fordyce. “This also gives organic producers an opportunity to learn about other valuable USDA resources, like farm loans and conservation assistance, that can help them succeed.”

A variety of USDA programs are available to help, from creating field buffers to routine operating expenses to storage and handling equipment, Fordyce said.

OCCSP received continued support through the 2018 Farm Bill. It provides cost-share assistance to producers and handlers of agricultural products for the costs of obtaining or maintaining organic certification under the USDA’s National Organic Program.

Eligible producers include any certified producers or handlers who have paid organic certification fees to a USDA-accredited certifying agent.

Eligible expenses for reimbursement include application fees, inspection costs, fees related to equivalency agreement and arrangement requirements, travel expenses for inspectors, user fees, sales assessments and postage.

Certified producers and handlers are eligible to receive reimbursement for up to 75 percent of certification costs each year, up to a maximum of $750 per certification scope, including crops, livestock, wild crops, handling, and state organic program fees.

The announcement also includes the opportunity for state agencies to apply for grant agreements to administer the OCCSP program in fiscal 2019.

State agencies that establish agreements for fiscal year 2019 may be able to extend their contracts and receive additional funds to administer the program in future years. FSA will accept applications from state agencies for fiscal year 2019 funding for cost-share assistance through May 29.

To learn more visit the OCCSP webpage, view the notice of fund availability on the Federal Register, or contact your FSA county office. To learn more about USDA support for organic agriculture, visit usda.gov/organic.

State Fair taking applications for new Grand Drive Scholarship

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive Committee is going beyond just selecting champion animals. Organizers will also honor the champion 4-H and FFA youth who work hard to raise them.

The Fair is now accepting applications for the new scholarship program, which will award 10 high school and college students $1,000 scholarships. Winners will be announced during the 20th annual Grand Drive, which will take place the first weekend of the Fair, Sept. 6-8.

“Agriculture and education are part of the Kansas State Fair’s mission,” said the Fair’s Competitive Exhibits Director Jenn Galloway. “We created this program to support young adults with big dreams for the future.”

The Grand Drive Scholarship Endowment was established at Hutchinson Community Foundation in the summer of 2018. The Grand Drive committee will be spearheading future fundraising efforts with assistance from the Kansas State Fair Board.

Any past or present exhibitor of the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive who is graduating from high school in 2020 or is a secondary education student enrolled in the 2019-2020 school year is eligible, Galloway said.

Applicants must submit the following items to be considered:

• High school and post-secondary transcripts — Official transcripts not required. A copy of an online grade report showing the applicant's name and organization's name is acceptable.

• Showing livestock essay — Applicants must provide a short, 300 words or less essay describing what experiences showing livestock at the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive have resonated the most with them and why.

• Leadership and career goals essay - Applicants must provide an essay of 300 words or less describing leadership and career goals for the future and how the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive has influenced these goals.

• Two letters of recommendation.

Applications are due July 1. To apply, visit http://bit.ly/KSFScholarship19.

Started in 1999, the Kansas State Fair Grand Drive has turned into the state’s premier livestock competition. The event encompasses shows for cattle, sheep, hogs, and goats. In 2018, Kansas youth entered nearly 2,500 animals.

Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom names new director

MANHATTAN -- Kansas Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom announced Dianne Paukstelis as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Paukstelis recent experience is from the University Engineering Alliance, where she served as the Program Coordinator for six years working with a board of directors made up of multi-state university and industry representatives in mechanical and nuclear engineering.

She has over 15 years of fundraising experience, and previously served as the Executive Director of the United Way of Riley County (now Konza United Way) and the Director of Marketing/Development at Sunset Zoo.

Paukstelis holds a BA in Communications from The University of Kansas with certifications in fundraising and management. She has developed nationally award-winning programs for both higher education and grade school students and is excited to begin her work with KFAC. She began at KFAC in May and will spend the month meeting board members, visiting with major supporters and helping to structure KFAC’s direction for the 2019-2020 school year.

Paukstelis lives in Manhattan with her husband and two sons. She is also very active in local theatre and film, having recently appeared in theatre productions in Topeka and Wamego and filmed numerous commercials and independent films in Kansas City.

The KFAC Board of Directors will host a public meet and greet at the Kansas Wheat Innovation Center from 2 to 4 p.m., on May 22.

For more information about KFAC, visit www.ksagclassroom.org.