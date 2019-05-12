The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

GRAND STAFF MINISTRIES BOUTIQUE - On May 18, Buhler will be having their city wide garage sales, and help is needed at the store to help receive donations as well as help in the store. Volunteers can be age 8 and up with an adult to volunteer. Volunteers are not required to have previous experience, just need a pleasant personality and enjoy serving others. Most of the jobs will be standing, a few will be seated. Stronger volunteers are needed as well to load boxes onto a dolly and on to shelves. Shifts are 10 a.m. to noon, noon to 2:30 p.m., and 2:30 to 5 p.m.

RENO CO. DEPT OF AGING/FRIENDS IN ACTION-Shoppers needed the for Reno County-wide grocery delivery service. At this time, volunteers are needed two times a month. Volunteer Shoppers meet at the grocery store to shop for groceries and help load them onto the van. Separate van driver and grocery delivery volunteers will deliver the groceries out in the county.

FRIENDS IN ACTION is seeking volunteers, either individuals or families. These volunteers will be matched with a senior in our community with the purpose of providing a one-hour weekly friendly visit. The volunteer may also help with grocery shopping, or assist with errands as the relationship progresses. Volunteers must successfully complete the application process and enjoy working with the elderly. One hour a week makes a big difference in the lives of the isolated or frail seniors. Orientation and training will be provided.

HUTCHINSON PUBLIC LIBRARY needs several volunteers to assist with the Children’s Summer Celebration. This event will be held on Friday, June 7 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and volunteers are needed from 8 to 11:45 a.m. Volunteers will assist with games and activities by explaining how to play games and handing out prizes, getting supplies for games or booths, helping children play games and helping set up and put away materials. Volunteers with artistic abilities are needed as well to help with face painting. Volunteers should be able to follow directions as well as give directions, able to stand for event, enjoy being with children, be at least 13 years of age, and be able to work outdoors.

AMERICAN RED CROSS is needing local Blood Drive volunteers to register donors, escort donors or serve food/snacks. All volunteers will be contacted approximately two weeks before each blood drive to choose their work times. Volunteers must be sociable, able to walk and stand for a 2-3 hour shift, and be responsible and trustworthy. A volunteer to post signs up around town about the blood drive is also needed. The next blood drive will take place June 3-5.

CIRCLES OF HOPE is a proven, comprehensive approach to ending poverty through empowering circles of relationships. The goal is to help families leave poverty by surrounding them with a network of training, encouragement and support. Circle Allies are needed to be matched with a family to offer encouragement, guidance and friendship. Allies meet with their family at least one time per month, participate in a monthly meeting focused on eliminating community barriers to self-sufficiency and are invited to join in the weekly Community Meetings. Training is provided. Child Care volunteers are also needed during class time from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursdays.

SUNDANCE FARMS would like to have volunteers that are willing and able to help with farm chores, do some grounds work, fix and put up fence, and other general duties. Volunteers should expect some moderate physical outside activity. Previous experience would be helpful, but not necessary.