Dear Readers: TO RENT A HOME OR TO BUY? That is the question. Here are some factors to think about:

How long will you live in the home? Less than three years? Rent. The fees associated with buying a home (inspections, closing costs, appraisals, etc.) stack up and can easily eat into any equity you might build.

Affording a $2,000 rent payment doesn't necessarily mean that you can afford the same amount for a house payment. Again, in homeownership there are added costs of insurance, taxes, fees, maintenance and utilities. On the other hand, buying a home can protect you from rising rents.

Experts agree: Practice saving and amassing cash for several months before looking into homeownership.

Talk with a financial adviser to figure out the better choice for you and your family. -- Heloise

Q, I NEED U!

Dear Readers: Have you ever wondered why, in English, for words that contain the letter Q, U is always right next door? Let's take a look:

The sound that these letters together make, a "kwuh" sound (like in "quarter" or "queen"), is called a digraph -- two letters that together make only one sound. Q and U appear only before other vowel sounds, like in "quote," "quit," "quaint" or "quilt."

Of course, there are exceptions. The word "qi," for example. Can you think of other exceptions? -- Heloise

BUMPY SUPPORT

Dear Heloise: I put puffy stickers on my desk. They ensure that my keyboard and mouse don't slide, and they are a conversation starter, that's for sure. -- Katie A. in San Antonio

Katie, this is a fun idea. Make sure the stickers don't leave residue on the desk. -- Heloise

APRON AID

Dear Heloise: I am recovering from a broken bone in my foot. My pants and tops have no pockets for a phone or tissues. I popped on a perky little kiddie apron with pockets, and now I can maneuver anywhere in the house. -- JoAnn B., Troutman, N.C.

THESE BOOTS

Dear Heloise: I recently saw in your column some other uses for pool noodles. Here's one more: I cut pool noodles and insert them in my tall boots to keep them standing upright in the closet. -- Faye S., Florence, Ala.

BETTER BUSINESS CARDS

Dear Heloise: I've cleared my desk of the stand that was chock-full of business cards. I've taken pictures on my phone of all of them, front and back, so all my contacts can be easily found. -- Dean M. in Arizona

WONDERFUL WEBSITE

