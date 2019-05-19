The Volunteer Center of Reno County, a United Way Agency, is a central clearinghouse for volunteer opportunities in Reno County. Area non-profit and governmental organizations have submitted the following requests for help. To pursue one of these or one of our other many volunteer opportunities listed with THE VOLUNTEER CENTER, call 620-665-4960 or e-mail volunteercenter@hutchcc.edu.

FRIENDS IN ACTION is seeking volunteers, either individuals or families. These volunteers will be matched with a senior in our community with the purpose of providing a one-hour weekly friendly visit. The volunteer may also help with grocery shopping, or assist with errands as the relationship progresses. Volunteers must successfully complete the application process and enjoy working with the elderly. One hour a week makes a big difference in the lives of the isolated or frail seniors. Orientation and training will be provided.

HUTCHINSON PUBLIC LIBRARY needs several volunteers to assist with the Children's Summer Celebration. This event will be held on Friday, June 7 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. and volunteers are needed from 8 to 11:45 a.m. Volunteers will assist with games and activities by explaining how to play games and handing out prizes, getting supplies for games or booths, helping children play games and helping set up and put away materials. Volunteers with artistic abilities are needed as well to help with face painting. Volunteers should be able to follow directions as well as give directions, able to stand for the event, enjoy being with children, be at least 13 years of age, and be able to work outdoors.

HUTCHINSON ZOO needs train drivers for the Prairie Thunder Railroad. The main duties of the volunteers is to run a 16 gauge train, check the track for debris, grease track, direct visitors to the ticket window to purchase tickets, collect tickets before rides, remind passengers of safety precautions, help load passengers if in a wheelchair or scooter. Volunteers should be 21 years of age or older, outgoing, have a pleasant personality, enjoy working with children, need to be comfortable and competent operating a gas engine, and have a valid driver's license. The zoo will also need camp assistants this summer, June 3-7, 10-14, and 17-21 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers will assist with lessons, games, crafts, and other learning activities, as well as serve snacks, monitor lunch and bathroom breaks, maintain supervision of campers, and help with camp set-up and clean up daily. Volunteers must be 16 years of age or older.

STRATACA is searching for engaging individuals to lead visitor tours in the salt mines. Tours include safety instructions, operating the hoist to take visitors 650 feet underground, assisting with information during the gallery tour (including famous movie props and historic articles!), and sharing interesting facts during a Dark Ride tour while driving an electric cart with three trailers of passengers. If you like meeting new people, learning about new things and sharing that information with others, "Let's Conquer the Underworld" together while volunteering at STRATACA.

HUTCHINSON REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER in need of volunteers to work the Information Desk. Volunteers greet visitors, answer the phone, and use a computer to look up names of patients. Volunteers must be 18 years old, courteous, and be able to get to know the hospital to direct guests. Volunteers are needed Mon-Fri. Volunteers are also needed to be Hosts/Hostesses for the Inpatient Rehab Unit. Volunteers are needed Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 11:30-12:30 or later in the afternoon. Must enjoy being around people, be able to move from table to table and refresh drinks, able to easily start conversations. Substitute volunteers for the Gift Shop, ICU Waiting Room desk and Same Day Surgery desk are also needed on weekdays.

SALVATION ARMY is seeking Thrift Store volunteers to sort, size, display clothes, help clean the store, greet customers, help with tagging and sales, and help receive donations from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Office support workers to assist in various capacities are also needed daily. Volunteers must be 18 years of age.

HUTCHINSON GOOD SAMARITAN SOCIETY needs volunteers to be Friendly Visitors. Volunteers will visit with residents about everyday happenings, read the newspaper or a magazine to a resident, play talking books or take a resident outside for a walk. Qualifications include patience, understanding and the ability to accept and relate to people in many different physical conditions. Volunteers to ride to and from doctor's appointments with residents are also needed.

BRIGHT HOUSE, advocacy center for abused persons, is seeking Direct Responder Volunteers, Volunteers will provide direct response advocacy to crisis line callers, remain available via telephone during on-call shifts, complete on-call summary sheets, and other duties. Training is provided. A volunteer is also needed that would be willing to assist with marketing, events and fundraising.

BUHLER SUNSHINE MEADOWS would benefit from Activities Assistants to assist residents with crafts, woodworking, band, delivering meals, birthday parties, exercise classes, visiting and setting up for group study, spending one on one time with residents, gardening and planting flowers, visiting with men at men's coffee, deliver mail to cottages, and other duties. Van Drivers are also needed, and volunteers must have a valid driver's license, good driving record, and be patient and friendly while driving residents to doctor appointments and other outings.